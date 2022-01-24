Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Size, Share, Industry Opportunities, Analysis, Trends, Growth Forecast and Impact of Omicron

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

According to Market Research Future, the global Web 3.0 blockchain market has been segmented based on blockchain type, application, vertical, and region/country.

The term ‘Web 3.0’ explains itself as the third generation of internet services that caters to the need for a platform to run websites and applications in a decentralized manner. However, the Web 3.0 is into its nascent stage of development and is expected to add to the internet’s intellectuality. By this, internet will come nearer to the human intelligence backed with the technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Additionally, the Web 3.0 is different from Web 2.0 since it uses innovative technologies like machine learning and AI for creating more personalized content for individual end-user. Further, Web 3.0 is expected to provide security owing to its decentralized operations.

Some of the factors that are expected to drive the Web 3.0 blockchain market comprise of data ownership shifting towards the users, increased transparency, and highly secured data security. Whereas lack of awareness regarding the technology are hampering this growth trend in market. However, the market is opportune by rapid innovations and investments taking place in the technology. On the other hand, the market is expected to face several challenges such as dependency over Web 2.0, decentralized operations owing to the need for authentication, scalability, and unstructured operations may result in network congestion.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global Web 3.0 blockchain market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to register a largest market share owing to the higher adoption rate of innovative technologies such as Web 3.0 blockchain in the region. The US is expected to lead the country-level market in North America region owing to the benefits offered by Web 3.0 blockchain in especially cryptocurrency industry. Adding more, investors are heavily investing into the research & development of innovative technology solutions.

Segmentation:

The global Web 3.0 blockchain market has been segmented based on blockchain type, application, vertical, and region.

The sub-segment of blockchain type segment comprises of public, private, consortium, and hybrid.

By application, the global Web 3.0 blockchain market has been divided into cryptocurrency, conversational AI, data & transaction storage, payments, smart contract, and others.

On the basis of vertical, the global Web 3.0 blockchain market has been segmented into BFSI, e-commerce & retail, media & entertainment, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, IT & telecom, and others.

The global Web 3.0 blockchain market has been analyzed for five regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Competitive Analysis

The key players in the global Web 3.0 blockchain market are Polkadot (Web3 Foundation), Helium Systems Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd., Decentraland, among others.

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Research Report: By Blockchain Type (Public, Private, Consortium, and Hybrid), By Application (Cryptocurrency, Conversational AI, Data & Transaction Storage, Payments, Smart Contract, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, E-commerce & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, IT & Telecom, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)—Forecast till 2030

