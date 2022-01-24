Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Registering At A CAGR Of 7.3% From 2018 To 2025.

Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market

Asia-Pacific presents lucrative growth opportunities for the key players operating in the head & neck cancer drugs market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market" report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

The global head & neck cancer drugs market was valued at $1,295 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,281 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Head & neck cancers include a number of different malignant tumors that develop in or around the throat, larynx, nose, sinuses, lips, salivary glands, and mouth. There are different types of drugs used alone or in combination for treatment of head & neck cancer.

Increase in prevalence of head & neck cancer across geographies, rise in demand for combination therapy for management of head & neck cancer, and growth in number of R&D activities to develop ideal therapeutic drive the growth of the global head & neck cancer drugs market.

Based on drug class, the head & neck cancer drugs market is classified into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. The chemotherapy segment occupied the largest head & neck cancer drugs market share, this is attributed to increase in usage of chemotherapeutic drugs during radiation therapy and rise in benefits of combination therapy.

Asia-Pacific presents lucrative growth opportunities for the key players operating in the head & neck cancer drugs market owing to large population base, surge in incidence of head & neck cancer, and increase in demand for head & neck cancer combination therapeutics. Risk factors such as growth in alcohol consumption, increase in cigarette smoking, and higher usage of tobacco are further expected to fuel the market growth.:

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market include AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences), Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.), Immutep Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.), Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.

