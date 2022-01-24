Battery-Powered Agricultural Sprayers Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 6% CAGR through 2031
Sales of agricultural sprayers are projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 6% to top US$ 3.2 Billion by 2031.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural sprayers market was valued at around US$ 1.8 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 1.6% share of the overall agricultural equipment market. Sales of agricultural sprayers are projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 6% to top US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031.
Demand for battery-operated agricultural sprayers is set to increase steadily at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. Latest trends of agricultural sprayers and technological advancements in agricultural sprayers will pave the way for increased opportunities for market layers over the next ten years.
The latest market research report analyzes Agricultural Sprayers Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Agricultural Sprayers And how they can increase their market share.
Key Market Segments Covered in Agricultural Sprayers Industry Research
Product Type
Handheld Agricultural Sprayers
Self-propelled Sprayers
Low HP Agricultural Sprayers
Medium HP Agricultural Sprayers
High HP Agricultural Sprayers
Tractor-mounted Agricultural Sprayers
Trailed Agricultural Sprayers
Aerial Agriculture Sprayers
Others
Driverless Agricultural Sprayers
Technically Advanced Faster Sprayers
Modern Sprayers
Autonomous Sprayers
Autonomous Crop Sprayers
Autonomous Orchard Sprayers
Capacity
Ultra-low Volume Agricultural Sprayers
Low Volume Agricultural Sprayers
High Volume Agricultural Sprayers
Power Source
Manual Agricultural Sprayers
Battery-operated Agricultural Sprayers
Fuel-operated Agricultural Sprayers
Solar Agricultural Sprayers
Electric Agricultural Sprayers
Nozzle Type
Agricultural Sprayers with Hydraulic Nozzle
Agricultural Sprayers with Gaseous Nozzle
Agricultural Sprayers with Centrifugal Nozzle
Agricultural Sprayers with Thermal Nozzle
Usage
Field Sprayers
Orchard Sprayers
Gardening Sprayers
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Global agricultural sprayers market to top US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031.
Handheld agricultural sprayers projected to reach around US$ 400 Mn by 2031.
Self-propelled agricultural sprayers projected to record above 7% CAGR over the next 10 years.
Market in APEJ holds share of more than 40%.
Market in Japan to record 4% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.
Why are Battery-operated Agricultural Sprayers in Such High Demand?
By power source type, battery-operated agricultural sprayers will remain preferred by the farming community. Sales of battery-operated agricultural sprayers are expected to increase 1.9X over the forecast period.
As the agriculture industry is rapidly progressing towards digitization, technological advancements are viewed as the bedrock upon which the new-generation agricultural equipment, including agricultural sprayers, are developed. Albeit new-established, the inextricable relationship between technologies and farming equipment has bolstered demand for more efficient and convenient agricultural sprayers in the crop sprayer market.
As customers are spurning conventional fuels, application of batteries has expanded beyond automobiles and consumer electronics. Farmers are opting for battery-powered agricultural sprayers over solar or manual counterparts, in line with the need for sustainable, yet cost-effective spraying equipment.
Why are Farmers Preferring Tractor-mounted Agricultural Sprayers?
Tractor-mounted sprayers are becoming a popular choice, not only among small-scale farmers but also among large-scale end users. In fact, large operators who previously opted for self-propelled sprayers are making a move towards the tractor-mounted variants, as the latter facilitates large-scale farming operations.
Operational flexibility of tractor-mounted agricultural sprayers enables end-users to carry out both pest control processes and fertilization processes using a single equipment.
Preference for tractor-mounted agricultural sprayers over self-propelled agricultural sprayers can also be backed by high operational and maintenance costs, limited application scope, and higher fuel consumption linked with the latter.
Competitive Landscape
Major corporations are acquiring sprayer companies, which is projected to result in market consolidation.
In August 2020, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., the parent company of Yamaha Motor Corporation in the United States, announced the beginning of a pesticide spraying service in Thailand using Yamaha Motor's FAZER R unmanned industrial helicopter. Siam Yamaha Motor Robotics Co., Ltd., a joint company, will develop the product (SYMR). With the launch of this product, the company will be able to address the growing need for improved pest control in agriculture as well as high-quality spraying solutions.
