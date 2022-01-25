Growth In The Construction And Mining Industries to Garner Growth With Respect To Adoption Of Screening Equipment Market
Screening Equipment Market Forecast, By type, By product type - Global Review 2021 to 2031SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for screening equipments was extremely high. In the first-half of 2020, the demand turned down creating potential losses for the market players as strict restrictions regarding production & distribution were imposed. However in 2021, the market is getting stabilized again as relaxation in trade restrictions are given.
Attraction towards automated and technologically advanced equipments is acting as a major growth factor to favour the rising demand of screening equipments in 2021. Manufacturers are incorporating technologically advanced crushing and screening systems to improve the production efficiency.
Mobile crushing as well as screning solutions offered by screening equipments is pushing the progress of this market in 2021. Mining, construction and infrastructure industries are opting for latest screening devices.
Screening Equipment Market: Segmentation
The Screening Equipment market can be segmented by platform, lifting capacity and end use industry.
By type, the Screening Equipment market can be segmented as:
Wet Screening Equipment
Dry Screening Equipment
By product type, the Screening Equipment market can be segmented as:
Screen Panels
Trommel Screens
Gyratory Equipment
Vibratory Equipment
Others
By end use industry, the Screening Equipment market can be segmented as:
Oil & Gas
Construction
Industrial
Mining
Agriculture
Others
Screening Equipment Market: Key Participants
Below are some of the participants involved in the manufacture and building of the global Screening Equipment:
Terex Corporation
The Weir Group PLC
Sandvik AB
NAWA Engineers & Consultants (P) Ltd.
Fredrik Mogensen AB
Vulcan Industries Inc.
Haver Niagara GmbH
Hillenbrand Inc. (Rotex)
Derrick Corporation
SMICO Manufacturing Inc.
Screening Equipment Market: Regional Outlook
Screening equipment market is anticipated for positive revenue returns in the forecast period from the perspective of North America owing to developments witnessed in various end use industries including infrastructure construction, mining, and agriculture among others. The market in Europe is also expected to foresee a healthy growth in the screening equipment market in response to its demand in the mining industry that has gained traction in the Scandinavian and Russian economies.
en it comes to Asia Pacific, the market is expected for an upward growth in the foreseeable future with higher focus on Chinese and Indian economies due to construction industry registering positive improvements from the past couple of years which can be beneficial in generating high demand for screening equipment.
In addition to that, the screening equipment market in Australia is also expected to gain traction in the upcoming years owing to the thriving mining industry, which incidentally contributes significant share in the country’s GDP. Last but not the least, the market for screening equipment in the Middle East & Africa is expected to register high growth rates in response to booming construction industry in major economies of the region.
