Single Yarn Polyester Filament Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 4.9% through 2027
The global polyester filament market is estimated at USD 106 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 174.7 billion by 2032ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyester filament market is estimated at USD 106 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 174.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.
The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Polyester Filament gives estimations of the Size of Polyester Filament Market and the overall Polyester Filament Market share of key regional segments During Forecast Period.
The latest market research report analyzes Polyester Filament Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Polyester Filament And how they can increase their market share.
Polyester Filament Market Key Segments:
By Yarn Type :
Single yarn
Ply Yarn
Cord yarn
By Type :
Drawn Texture Yarn (DTY)
Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)
Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)
By Dyeing Process :
Dyed
Non-Dyed
By End-Use Industry :
Textile Industry
Automotive industry
Healthcare
Other end-use industry
What are the Prominent Driving Factors of the polyester Filament?
Polyester filament has its applications in various end-use industries including textile, automotive, healthcare and others. Due to the extraordinary property of the polyester filament, manufactures are mostly preferring it for making protective clothing fabric.
The ease of it uses and a wide range of industrial applications are the primary factors behind the overall market growth of polyester filament. Also, polyester filament is cheaper than its substitutes (nylon, cotton etc.) which makes it more suitable material to be used for several applications.
The rapid increase in the dyed polyester adopted by the automotive and textile industry has translated into a significant increase in demand for polyester filament, in turn driving the overall market growth.
How Growing Permeation of Textile Materials in Healthcare influencing the overall polyester filament market?
Textile materials are widely adopted in medical and surgical applications. Research utilizing new and existing materials is leading to the advancement of surgical and biomedical textiles. Biodegradability, flexibility, and softness are at the forefront of medical textile development.
The demand for textile in implantable devices is growing significantly. Polyester is emerging as the major material in medical textile implant devices. Materials including polyester low-density filaments and polyester multifilament are largely used as textile medical implants for artificial tendon, heart valves, vascular grafts, artificial ligament, etc.
Owing to the good mechanical and chemical properties, and low moisture absorption, polyester filament sales is high in artificial grafts. Polyester filament is emerging as a chief substitute for cotton in healthcare uniform market.
List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Polyester Filament Market are:
To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Polyester Filament Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.
The competitive landscape analysis for Polyester Filament Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Polyester Filament manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.
An assessment on the winning strategies of key Polyester Filament Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Polyester Filament Market landscape.
