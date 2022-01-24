KryptoNect Promises to Revolutionize Online Shopping by Allowing Anonymous Crypto Payments

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the last day of January, a most revolutionary project will be launching on the Binance Smart Chain. With incredible ambition and an already working product, the founder and lead developer of Kyrptonect , Kam, is trying to create the “Amazon of the Blockchain”. Knowing the challenge it entails and ready to face it. For the first time ever, you can buy tangible products completely anonymously while protecting your personal data!

All signs indicate that Kryptonect might be one of the largest crypto projects of the decade, marking a fast start to 2022 and setting the pace for the industry. With over 8 years of experience in e-commerce, marketplaces, and FMCG, Kam has surrounded himself with a competent team of blockchain and tech developers, with the goal of disrupting an ultra-competitive business.



At large, Kryptonect is an ecosystem aiming to improve the exchange of goods and services through its connected platforms. The initial core components of the Kryptonect ecosystem are the E-commerce Marketplace and the Freelance Marketplace. It is no news that E-commerce has completely changed the way people and businesses trade goods globally. However, no one has yet to combine the most advantageous components of blockchain with this society-changing technological advancement.



Firstly, many of the issues faced by the internet-connected consumers who are excluded from E-commerce can be solved by moving away from traditional forms of online mediums of exchange towards cryptocurrencies. Even though cryptocurrency technology hasn’t been explored yet in a serious way by small and medium E-commerce companies, the acceleration has already started and Kryptonect is at the forefront of this revolution.