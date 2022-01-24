Multilateral diplomacy must deepen foundations for national development: PM

VIETNAM, January 24 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính addressing meeting held on Saturday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hà Nội, to review Việt Nam's-two-year tenure on the United Nations Security Council. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has praised Việt Nam's performance on the UN Security Council (UNSC) while underlining the need to further promote multilateral diplomacy on the values of sincerity, trust and respect as tools towards sustainable national development.

He gave these remarks at a conference held in Hà Nội on Saturday to review Việt Nam’s performance during its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the (UNSC).

The PM said that Việt Nam’s position as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, for the second time in just over 10 years after completing its first tenure in the council with a record number of votes (192 out of 193 votes), demonstrated the stature of the country and the high level of confidence and trust that other nations place in Việt Nam.

Addressing complicated world and regional situations, the PM directed the diplomatic sector to continue its pioneering role in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment that contributes to safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

He called for the sector to continue multilateral diplomatic activities and bilateral partnerships with other countries and international organisations, creating a sustainable foundation that takes advantage of all available resources to further develop the country, the most pressing of which are vaccine diplomacy, policy consultation and assistance for post-pandemic recovery, healthcare diplomacy, energy diplomacy, and digital transformation diplomacy.

The diplomatic sector must also play a leading role in reconciliation and managing multilateral forums through hosting big international events, such as the UN, ASEAN, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM). Furthermore, the country must run for important positions in international organisations - including for a potential third tenure at the UN Security Council in the next 10-15 years - and put forward ideas that enhance Việt Nam’s position and value in the world.

The PM also stressed the importance of close coordination between diplomatic agencies for higher efficiency and international integration.

PM Chính with senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officers deployed on UN peacekeeping missions. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn said that Việt Nam began its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2020-2021. Since then, there has been both advantages and major challenges in both the region and the world, particularly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under these circumstances, over the last two years the UNSC has handled a great workload with 840 meetings at the ambassadorial level and thousands of consultations at different levels. The UNSC adopted a total of 254 documents and discussed more than 60 issues spanning all continents and non-traditional security matters, especially climate changes, COVID-19 and maritime security.

The minister said with a consistent message of being “a partner for sustainable peace,” Việt Nam joined the council in an active, positive spirit with a high sense of responsibility, and made practical contributions to the council’s work.

Reviewing the legacy Việt Nam has left in the UNSC, Sơn said that the country has helped promote a multilateral approach and uphold international law, as well as the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, while pushing for sustainable and comprehensive solutions to conflicts, including the settlement of conflict consequences for the long-term development of countries.

The country has worked to spread humanity and increase the protection of civilians, especially vulnerable groups such as women and children, in conflicts and to strengthen cooperation between the UN and the UNSC with regional organisations in maintaining peace and international security, as well as increasing the central role and presence of the ASEAN at the council.

According to Sơn, Việt Nam proposed solutions to many global issues, especially non-traditional security matters such as climate change, maritime security, and pandemic response – evidenced by the two initiatives Việt Nam launched, A Group of Friends on the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the International Day of the Epidemic Preparedness marked on December 27 every year, along with Việt Nam’s increasing number of military officers deployed to join UN peacekeeping missions in conflict-hit areas across the world.

He said that with this legacy, Việt Nam’s tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC was a step forward in implementing the diplomatic policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification as well as active, extensive and effective international integration, thus further enhancing the position and prestige of Việt Nam in the world arena. — VNS