A Record Number of More Than 90 Countries and Regions Participated in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
BEIJING, CHINA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that about 2,900 athletes from more than 90 countries and regions would participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which will begin on February 4, breaking the previous record of 2,873 athletes from 88 countries and regions at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. In addition, it should be noted that the participation rate of female athletes in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games is expected to reach the highest 45%. Women account for 47% of the 109 events in seven competitions, the highest perception ever.
According to Reuters, IOC President Bach said that although the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries had announced that they would not send government officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics, there were more than 90 national and regional Olympic committees that had not made similar decisions. He believed that these countries and regions had one thing in common: the government supports their Olympic teams, and thus athletes could realize their Olympic dreams. Previously, Bach emphasized that the mission and responsibility of the International Olympic Committee are “to hold the Olympic Games and abide by the Olympic Charter”.
At a regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin claimed that the Olympic Charter clearly stated that sport was a human right; politicizing the Olympic Games was not only a violation of athletes’ human rights but also a violation of the Olympic spirit and went against the trend of solidarity and cooperation. He believed that with the joint efforts of all parties, the Beijing Winter Olympics would become a fantastic stage to practice the Olympic motto of “Faster, Higher, Stronger, More United”, achieved the goal of attracting 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports, and made positive contributions to building a peaceful and better world.
To ensure that athletes from 90 countries and regions will be able to concentrate on their events despite the COVID epidemic fully, Tong Lixin, director of the sports department of the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, emphasized that all personnel were actively dealing with the uncertainty and changes. They would focus on ensuring athletes’ safety in the competition based on the athlete-centered concept. They are trying to balance epidemic prevention and control and event planning. Therefore, they would implement many measures, including encouraging all participating athletes to be vaccinated throughout the process and holding competitions under a closed loop. Within the closed loop, they would also do their best to provide humane and thoughtful services so that athletes could feel at home.
