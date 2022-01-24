Design Tech Remodeling Wins the 2021 Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee’ Kitchen Remodeler Award

Submit Release
We are thrilled and very appreciative to have received this award,” said Nicole Raffensperger, CKBR, owner and Lead Designer. We wish to thank all of you who voted for us making this award possible.”
MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Tech Remodeling, a residential design-build firm based in Mequon, announced today that it has been named the winner of the “Best of Milwaukee” award from the Shepherd Express.

Nominated in several categories, Design Tech Remodeling received first place for Best Kitchen Remodeler. This award is significant as it reflects the people’s choice in the greater Milwaukee area based on Design Tech Remodeling’s award-winning, high-quality design, and customer service.

“We are thrilled and very appreciative to have received this award,” said Nicole Raffensperger, CKBR, owner and Lead Designer. “We wish to thank all of you who voted for us making this award possible,” she added.

The Shepherd Express “Best of Milwaukee” poll allows readers to tell the world what they love about Milwaukee every year. The residents select the best of what the Milwaukee area offers in dining and drinking, shopping, health, education, home improvement, politics, and more.

“This award shows how pleased our customers are with our work and how they feel about us overall,” says Masha Wagner, owner and founder of Design Tech Remodeling.

About Design Tech Remodeling

Design Tech Remodeling is a family-owned award-winning kitchen, bathroom, master suite, and basement design/build remodeling firm providing the Greater Milwaukee area with over 25 years of experience. Skilled designers, carpenters, and contractors guide homeowners smoothly through their remodeling projects, from conceptual design and finish selections to the final product. Design Tech Remodeling’s standard of excellence ensures innovative designs, quality craftsmanship, and meticulous attention to detail. NARI Certified Professional on Staff. Design Tech Remodeling; Building a Better Tomorrow for You and Your Family.

Design Tech Remodeling Customers Testimonial

