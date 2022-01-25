Scholarship from Martin Helda Available to Student Entrepreneurs
Bay Area Entrepreneur Martin Helda Launches Scholarship fund for the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In many career paths we can choose in life, nothing is as risky and rewarding as being an entrepreneur. There is a multitude of risks that one has to endure in their career as an entrepreneur as a single misstep can lead to a big backlash. One of the best ways to prevent any mistakes from happening is through a quality education.
Education is the best tool that a student can utilize to reduce the risks involved with entrepreneurship. Attending several years of university to become familiar with the world of business and learning from professionals is a great way for aspiring entrepreneurs to jump-start their career as a business owner. Furthermore, students can also apply for an ongoing scholarship from Martin Helda to give a deserving student an extra boost for their studies.
Everyone knows the financial costs involved with attending any university. Attending a university that offers high-quality education doesn’t come cheap. Some students can barely scrape by or have to give up on their aspirations as education becomes another burden rather than a privilege they can enjoy. Martin Helda understands this better than anyone else and decided to release his Martin Helda Scholarship for Entrepreneurs program in hopes of helping aspiring entrepreneurs fulfill their dream of opening up a business.
Martin Helda is a businessman and entrepreneur known for founding and being the current CEO of All Bay Area Floors, a company that specializes in commercial flooring covering and polished concrete. Martin always wanted to become an entrepreneur when he was little and took his first step to fulfil his dream as soon as he graduated from high school. Through hard work and determination, he was able to move up from an apprentice to a supervisor until he founded his own company. Furthermore, he was also the youngest one to pass the California State Contractors License Exam at the age of 21. Now Martin would like to give back to the next generation of entrepreneurs.
The scholarship program is open to students that are currently in college or have a sharp interest in becoming an entrepreneur. The scholarship will award $1,000 to help with the lucky student’s education and tuition fees. As education continues to evolve and progress even further, so does the costs involved with getting a good education. Martin hopes that he can give back to the community by giving an opportunity he wasn’t able to experience to an aspiring entrepreneur.
Name: Martin Helda
Website: https://martinheldascholarship.com
Martin Helda
Martin Helda
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn