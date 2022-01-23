Hybrid Operating Room Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research

The global hybrid operating room market size is expected to reach USD 2,366.9 Million at a steady CAGR of 12.4% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hybrid operating room market size is expected to reach USD 2,366.9 Million at a steady CAGR of 12.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in number of surgical procedures and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are driving market revenue growth to a significant extent.Hybrid operating rooms are more cost-effective than traditional surgical suites as surgical and imaging equipment are all in a single place and this also improves efficiency by eradicating the need to transfer patients to troubleshoot issues.

Hybrid Operating Room (OR) is an advanced procedural space which combines traditional OR with an image guided interventional suite. The combination allows performance of highly complex and advanced surgical procedures. The rooms and teams are combined to meet the complex needs of patient surgery. These state-of-the-art spaces allow for the combination of image guided surgeries with open procedures.

Hybrid ORs allow smooth conversion from minimally invasive surgery space to an open procedure space by providing necessary capabilities and personnel in one space. Hybrid ORs have also led to development of new procedures, which provide patients with complex diseases wider options. Hybrid ORs permit surgeons to work in an efficient manner to achieve best outcomes. A variety of medical professionals work in hybrid ORs such as imaging professionals, surgeons, and other specialists to ensure complex needs of patients are met more efficiently.

Get a sample of the report :https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/703

In June 2020, Glenwood Regional Medical Center opened an updated hybrid OR for minimally invasive procedures. The investment brings advanced minimally invasive care to community and offers the hospital’s surgical team with state-of-the-art amenities to treat patients. This results in shorter hospital stays and improved patient outcomes.

Intraoperative diagnostic system segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. These systems are widely used in minimally invasive surgical procedures and offer functional guidance to surgeons and anaesthesiologists. Rising incidence of chronic diseases along with increase in demand for hybrid operating room equipment is driving revenue growth of this segment.Rise in number of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals and increase in patient preference for affordable and effective surgical treatment is driving growth of the market

Major companies in the market include Toshiba Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, Steris PLC, General Electric Company, Skytron LLC, and Trumpf Medical.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hybrid operating room market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Instruments

Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Angiography Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Other Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Operating Room Fixtures

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Booms

Radiation Shields

Other Components

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Neurosurgical

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Thoracic

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Hybrid Operating Room Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Hybrid Operating Room industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Hybrid Operating Room market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Hybrid Operating Room market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Request a discount on the report :https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/703

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Hybrid Operating Room industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Hybrid Operating Room market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Hybrid Operating Room industry.

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Hybrid Operating Room market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Hybrid Operating Room market size

2.2 Latest Hybrid Operating Room market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Hybrid Operating Room market key players

3.2 Global Hybrid Operating Room size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Hybrid Operating Room market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Hybrid Operating Room market.The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hybrid-operating-room-market

Related Reports:

Desktop 3D Printer Market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/desktop-3d-printer-market

LED Emergency Lighting Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/led-emergency-lighting-market

Human Centric Lighting Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-centric-lighting-market

Beacon Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/beacon-technology-market

Solar LED Street Lighting Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-led-street-lighting-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs