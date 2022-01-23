Alternative Proteins Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research

The global Alternative Proteins Market is projected to reach USD 3.89 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Alternative Proteins Market is projected to reach USD 3.89 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Over the years, there has been a growing change in diets and lifestyles that have occurred with increasing industrialization, economic development, millennials, and globalization. This is often expected to possess a substantial impact on the nutrition, health and awareness status of the worldwide population, particularly in developing countries, which has actually led to the emergence and growth of this market.

The primary goal of the choice proteins is to reduce the climatic impact on the environment thanks to producing traditional livestock proteins, thereby offering other ways to feed the growing population. Hence, alternative protein products that are made up of known ingredients, like algae and plant proteins are quickly and simply approved for safety by the FDA; whereas, products that involve heavy processing or a scientific approach got to follow the lengthy approval process in some regions.

According to our analysts, between the span of 2019 and 2025, most of the demand for alternative proteins is predicted to be driven by urbanization with new consumer aspiration including growing population, innovation in food technology, growing venture investments in alternative protein companies, and high nutritional value of edible insects. Beyond the associated health benefits, consumers across the world believe that plant-based proteins improve their overall health and helps with weight management. Thus, as consumer interest is growing in health, sustainability, and ethics; plant protein intake is on the increase in many regions, particularly promising is that the marketplace for meat and dairy alternatives.

Key participants include Kerry Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Corbion NV, Glanbia PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated among others.

To satisfy the food demand of the growing population, current food production must be almost doubled in size, which needs to seek out environment-friendly and sustainable food production methods and sources of high nutrition. As per our analysis, meat production is probably going to be unsustainable by 2050, at current and projected rates of consumption, thanks to high resource intensity and destructive cost. This opens a superb opportunity for edible insects that have the potential to satisfy the food need with high nutrition and environmental sustainability.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Alternative Proteins market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

According to Emergen Research, in 2019, the plant-based protein segment accounted for the most important share of the worldwide alternative protein market. This segment holds around 45.1% share of the market valuation and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of seven .8% throughout the forecasted period.

The North American region is predicted to dominate the worldwide alternative proteins market within the next five years, due to the rising concern over animal products and protein, increasing vegan population, and increased investment in protein alternative products

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Alternative Proteins Market on the basis of source, application and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Plant Protein

Mycoprotein

Algal Protein

Insect Protein

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Personal Care and Cosmetics

