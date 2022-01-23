Hygge Cave Works with over 1400 Women in 9 Countries to Bring Comfort and Coziness into Homes

Hygge is a Nordic concept that communicates a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where large conglomerates, such as Amazon, are a go-to resource for home decorating, Hygge Cave is taking comfort and coziness to the next level with globally-curated products that create a nourished and rejuvenated environment – all while supporting fair-trade.Hygge Cave is a premier source of trendy, eclectic, and Nordic-inspired home décor and lifestyle products. The company’s mission is to help consumers attain a deeper level of relaxation, coziness, connection, and contentment in the home. Hygge Cave’s products have been carefully curated to create a refuge that is safe, peaceful, restful, quiet, and bring out one’s true self.“Our store incorporates the concept of hygge, which roughly translates to ‘coziness,’ but it is so much more than that,” says Andrey Fateev, founder of the company. “To us, hygge is a lifestyle and philosophy that emphasizes more intentional ways to find delight and contentment in your surroundings, even in the worst circumstances. Hygge is also a feeling of being sheltered from the outside.”What truly sets the company apart from other hygge boutiques, however, is its partnership with Creative Women, a fair-trade certified company founded in 2004 that works with over 1400 women in nine countries. These long-term artisan partnerships help to create meaningful and lasting impacts on families and communities, with these valued women being creative agents for change.“Our partnership with Creative Women is truly humbling and we are proud to provide our consumers with home goods designed to serve as a beautiful counterpoint to mass-produced, modern living,” Fateev states. “We bring together rich artisanal traditions, time-honored processes, and only the finest natural fibers. Each handwoven thread tells a story of culture and heritage blended with timeless modern style to bring about a unique sense of lifestyle: The Hygge Lifestyle.”In its beautifully created catalogue , Hygge Cave offers a generous selection of hygge products carefully hand-crafted by women from around the world, including:• Cozy wear• Home décor• Blankets• Rugs• Pillows• Bedding• Kitchen essentials• And much moreFor more information about Hygge Cave, please visit https://www.hyggecave.com/ About Hygge CaveHygee Cave was founded by Andrey Fateev, a successful Petroleum Engineer and Data Analyst. The company opened its first store in Europe and, since 2019, has opened a brand-new location in California where it has seen incredible growth and rising popularity.