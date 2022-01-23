Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas

January 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in the line of duty following a vehicle accident in Eagle Pass:

“I am saddened to hear that DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass. This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make as they work to keep us safe. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for Agent Salas' family as they grieve this unimaginable loss."

