Man in Phú Yên Province imprisoned for anti-State propaganda, storing explosives

VIETNAM, January 21 -

Nguyễn Bảo Tiến in protective suit at the trial on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Triệu

PHÚ YÊN — The People’s Court of the central province of Phú Yên on Friday sentenced a man to six and a half years in prison for distributing anti-State materials and illegally storing explosives.

According to the indictment issued by the provincial People’s Procuracy, Nguyễn Bảo Tiến, born in 1986 and living in Ward 4 of Tuy Hòa City, followed foreign newspapers and often shared and posted articles with distortions and anti-State content.

From August to October 2019, he received six parcels that contained several books spreading subversive information.

He also sent 46 parcels to other people, and was arrested while handling procedures for sending the 21 others.

An additional 22 parcels with 38 books were also found at his home.

On April 20, 2021, the police discovered a hand grenade hidden by the man.

Tiến said he had secretly brought home the explosive with the detonator attached while participating in a military drill in April 2008.

At the trial, Tiến made pleaded guilty.

The jury sentenced him to six years and six months, including five years and six months for “storing, distributing, and disseminating materials against the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam” and one year for “appropriating and illegally storing explosives” under Article 305 of the amended Penal Code. — VNS