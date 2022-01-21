Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,065 in the last 365 days.

Man in Phú Yên Province imprisoned for anti-State propaganda, storing explosives

VIETNAM, January 21 -  

Nguyễn Bảo Tiến in protective suit at the trial on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Triệu

PHÚ YÊN — The People’s Court of the central province of Phú Yên on Friday sentenced a man to six and a half years in prison for distributing anti-State materials and illegally storing explosives.

According to the indictment issued by the provincial People’s Procuracy, Nguyễn Bảo Tiến, born in 1986 and living in Ward 4 of Tuy Hòa City, followed foreign newspapers and often shared and posted articles with distortions and anti-State content.

From August to October 2019, he received six parcels that contained several books spreading subversive information.

He also sent 46 parcels to other people, and was arrested while handling procedures for sending the 21 others.

An additional 22 parcels with 38 books were also found at his home.

On April 20, 2021, the police discovered a hand grenade hidden by the man.

Tiến said he had secretly brought home the explosive with the detonator attached while participating in a military drill in April 2008.

At the trial, Tiến made pleaded guilty.

The jury sentenced him to six years and six months, including five years and six months for “storing, distributing, and disseminating materials against the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam” and one year for “appropriating and illegally storing explosives” under Article 305 of the amended Penal Code. — VNS

You just read:

Man in Phú Yên Province imprisoned for anti-State propaganda, storing explosives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.