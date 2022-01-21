PHILIPPINES, January 21 - Press Release January 21, 2022 Gordon wants PH to push for education reform Senator Richard J. Gordon underscored the importance of the government's continued support of education, as it serves a primary role towards positive nation-building. Gordon, one of the co-authors of Republic Act No. 11635, said that everyone must take up the mantle in keeping the student body informed so that they could step up as the next generation's leaders. "Papaano tayo makakalikha ng opportunities for the young people of this country if we are hamstrung by all kinds of taxes that limit our capability to expand our universities and colleges so that we could better come out with the products of the Filipinos that can analyze the problems of our country?" said Gordon. It may be recalled that Gordon fought for the passage of RA 11635 that reduced the preferential tax rate of proprietary educational institutions from 10 percent to 1 percent, which will remain in effect until June 30, 2023. The law was crafted to relieve the financial burden on schools that were severely hit by the pandemic, which has ravaged the education sector since March 2020. For this, Gordon was recognized by the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (COCOPEA) for its monumental impact that will be felt by numerous generations of educators and school leaders. COCOPEA is an umbrella organization of five member private higher education associations that is composed of around 1,900 schools across the country. Gordon, a lawyer by profession, also credited COCOPEA for their role in striving to shape the next generations of Filipino leaders. "I thank you because you are not mere spectators. You are not outsiders, you are not watchers, but active in the role not just as educators but making sure to protect your culture of outstanding achievement para nang sa ganoon our country will be a lot brighter, safer, healthier," said Gordon. "Definitely we must not forget that universities and colleges, especially the private ones, have their roles to play to make sure na makaabante ang mga tao natin sa tulong ng private education," he added. Born shortly after the end of World War II, Gordon grew up in a Philippines that saw economic growth just second to Japan. Gordon noted that an effort to safeguard education is a commitment that must be undertaken by everybody, not just educators and schools. "It's important that we all realize that it takes everybody, the solidarity that you have must be shared by the whole country to make sure that we are focused on one vision - to educate our people well and to come up with laws that must be enforced," pointed out Gordon during an acceptance speech. "We do the right thing rather than do the popular thing. Make sure that the enforcement of law is secure and done well. Otherwise, we will forever be slipping and every time there's a pandemic, other people will try to do a fastbreak and steal from you as in Pharmally," he continued.