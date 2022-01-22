Submit Release
News Search

There were 516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,068 in the last 365 days.

Lacson: The Lolo Narding saga continues

PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release January 22, 2022

THE LOLO NARDING SAGA CONTINUES by Senator Ping Lacson

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/the-lolo-narding-saga-continues

I went to Asingan, Pangasinan last Thursday, Jan. 20. It was a 174-kilometer ride from home. I wanted to make sure I had all the facts first before offering my help. I was aware that I was dealing with somebody with a pending criminal case for theft. Nevertheless, I decided to help.

Here's the twist: Narding Flores, the 80-year-old former caretaker of the property, did steal three (3) sacks of mangoes worth P12,000, not ten (10) kilograms as earlier claimed. He sold the mangoes in the local "talipapa" and had already spent the proceeds.

Much earlier, for unknown reasons, he was dismissed as caretaker by the property owner.

Robert Hong, the complainant and the present caretaker, also works as a truck driver. He has to stop working as he is now in hiding due to incessant cyber-bullying, courtesy of some bloggers and netizens who continue to hound him when the case went viral after the Asingan PIO posted on Facebook Lolo Narding's arrest and detention. Robert's family also cries for justice. They are worried about Robert's security.

Why do I know all these?

As I said earlier, I was in Asingan, Pangasinan last Thursday. However, I did not get off my car upon seeing the presence of media people covering Narding Flores' case in the police station as well as in his house located just a stone's throw away from the police station where he was detained for several days until yesterday when the PNP bailed him out with the assistance of a PAO lawyer.

I instructed my two staff members who traveled with me to quietly find and talk to Robert, which they did after convincing his family and getting information from the police, neighbors and the barangay officials. They also managed to talk to Lolo Narding.

Towards the end of the day, Robert and Lolo Narding agreed to amicably settle their case in court during the latter's scheduled arraignment on February 8. Robert's only request is for us to help him rectify the disinformation no matter how unintentional, but unfortunately has put him in a very bad light. He said that he only did what is right under the circumstances and does not deserve the treatment he is getting, mostly from the misinformed netizens and the public. We believed him.

Asingan PIO has already issued an apology even as they have already taken down the story that they posted earlier.

Robert continues to contact my office to ask for help which we promised we will do in whatever means we can.

For fairness and justice's sake, I hope and pray that this ends well for Lolo Narding and Robert.

You just read:

Lacson: The Lolo Narding saga continues

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.