Province transfers land to Abegweit First Nation

CANADA, January 20 - The Government of Prince Edward Island has transferred three parcels of Crown land to the Abegweit First Nation.

The Government of Prince Edward Island is committed to meaningful reconciliation with the PEI Mi’kmaq and is always exploring opportunities to address shared goals with First Nations in PEI. The three parcels being transferred are providing 3.26 acres to be used for additional housing and community developments under the leadership of Chief Junior Gould.

“We are thankful for the Provincial Government’s commitment to reconciliation through not only words but meaningful actions. This land, located near Morell Reserve #2, will be a significant addition to the community as we continue to grow and prosper together. We’lalin.” – Chief Junior Gould

In the 2020 Speech from the Throne, the government committed to working with First Nations to create wealth and independence in Mi’kmaq communities. By transferring this land to Abegweit First Nation it is another step in advancing reconciliation with Indigenous communities in PEI.

“Our government is committed to working with First Nations leadership in advancing opportunities and reconciliation for the Mi’kmaq in Prince Edward,” said Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Relations. “These parcels of land are another step forward in working together on shared priorities such as housing and economic development for not only Abegweit First Nation and the eastern region but our Island as a whole.”

Now that the land has been transferred, Abegweit First Nation will assess the land and consult with community members on future use. Abegweit is interested in finding ways to expand residential and commercial infrastructure while ensuring environmental sustainability for seven generations.

Backgrounder:

The three parcels of land (PID # 609602, 847574, and 18877) are located at Bangor and total 3.26 acres. #609602 - This one-acre lot across the Morell #2 Reserve had a site restoration completed in 2017 and has been owned by the government since 2017. Previously it was used for residential and is currently vacant. #188177 - This 1.47-acre vacant lot is near the Morell #2 Reserve and has been owned by the government since 2017. The property was previously vacant. #847574 - This .79-acre lot is near the Morell #2 Reserve and has been owned by the government since 2018. The property was previously used as residential.

In October 2021, two parcels of Crown land were transferred to Lennox Island First Nation for the creation of the Lennox Island Tourism Centre.

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation was recognized for the first time in Prince Edward Island on September 30, 2021.

Premier King sponsored Bill No. 22: An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act (No. 3) in the Legislative Assembly this past Fall to make National Day of Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday under the Employment Standards Act. Prince Edward Island is the first province or territory to recognize the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday provincially.

In May 2021 in partnership with the Government of Canada funding was provided to support active transportation and social infrastructure in Abegweit First Nation.

Abegweit and Lennox Island First Nations were two of the five organizations who received additional financial support to advance the important work from the Calls to Justice of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

In 2021, five new pieces of Indigenous art were purchased for the Indigenous Art Bank and six artists received funding through the Indigenous Art Grants program.

