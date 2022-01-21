Byelections in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin and Miramichi Bay-Neguac

CANADA, January 21 - FREDERICTON (GNB) - Byelections will be held on Monday, June 20, in the provincial ridings of Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin and Miramichi Bay-Neguac, Premier Blaine Higgs announced today.

“This date was chosen with the health and safety of the voters and workers in mind given the waves of COVID-19 we are experiencing this winter,” Higgs said.

The byelections will fill vacancies created in the ridings following the resignations of MLAs Jake Stewart and Lisa Harris to run in the federal election.

Currently the Progressive Conservatives hold 26 seats in the legislative assembly, the Liberals hold 16 seats, the Greens hold three seats, People’s Alliance hold two seats and two seats are vacant.

