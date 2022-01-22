Jamall J. Robinson Aims for Global Freight Domination with the Purchase of “Yeti Freight” for $1.5M Deal
EINPresswire.com/ -- California Businessman and Rap Artist turned Producer Jamall J. Robinson acquired “Yeti Freight," a transportation service providing company renowned for the empowerment of small businesses with cutting edge solutions, for $1.5 Million!
Jamall J. Robinson has announced the takeover of Minnesota-based, Logistic Company, "Yeti Freight Corporation," for $1.5 Million. The Entrepreneur with vast experience managing Transportation and Freight Brokerage companies like King Scorpion Inc and Robinson Worldwide Logistics aims to achieve global freight domination despite all challenges.
"Yeti Freight" empowers small transportation service providers in the industry with leading-edge solutions and presents a team model which allows discussions and collaborations across the companies. This collaboration leads to an exchange of strengths and talents, transforming drivers and business owners into successful entrepreneurs. “It connects small trucking companies with an opportunity to join forces with a big corporation at a fraction of the cost," says Robinson.
The company provides Dry Van, Flatbed and Temperature Control Truckload services in the U.S and across the border to Canada and Mexico. Moreover, it also offers services to streamline and improve transportation services and related processes, along with cost containment strategies for organizations of all sizes.
Its upcoming "Yeti Freight App" will allow 24-hour tracking capability and On-demand freight by directly connecting shippers and truckers it contracts with.
Jamall shared, "I already have a platform ready to go. I have plans to purchase a cargo ship and negotiate a flat rate shipping rate on both ends. We will be offering owner operators the opportunity to get loads at the shipper rate for a flat fee from the palm of their hands. I will be partnering with several shippers to connect them directly with trucks ready to move their freight”. He added, "Yeti Freight will be the world’s fastest-growing shipping company internationally. This is going to be bigger than any of my competitors".
About Jamall J. Robinson:
Jamall J. Robinson is a California-based multi-talented Businessman, Musician, Actor, and acclaimed author. Along with being highly creative, he has attended UC Berkeley Extension for Accounting to gain economic experience and real-world knowledge.
The Entrepreneur owns multiple businesses like “Robinson Cattle Ranch," “Robinson Worldwide Logistics," and a recording and distribution company “I Rock Music Inc.”.
He started his musical journey in 2006 as a rap artist with his acclaimed hit album, “Prince of Tha Streetz," which sold over 200,000 copies independently. He followed up with hit albums “Ya Royal Freshness," which sold 100,000 copies in its first week, "The Dark OutCome," “Slave Reloaded," and “God’s Gift," featuring a multi-platinum R&B singer Marques Houston. He has also worked with megastars like Moniece Slaughter, Candice Boyd, Marques Anthony.
He has authored recognized books like “Chasing Joseph," “The Keys to Lasting Wealth," "The Devil has Many Faces," and "Forbidden Fruit." He also produced and co-starred in “The Cool Kids “movie and is currently working on a sequel. His other notable productions include “Ghost Never Sleeps” and “Chasing Joseph “the movie in production (2022).
Lamont Robinson Jr.
YETI FREIGHT CORPORATION
+1 818-286-0208
lamont@yeti-freight.com