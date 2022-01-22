Modular World Announces Upcoming Date for its Next Level Synthesizer Live-Stream Event
The community-based event is called Patch-On: Punk Rock – Patch Challenge Show.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makers of the popular Modular World YouTube channel are pleased to announce the upcoming date for its highly anticipated synthesizer live-stream event, Patch-On: Punk Rock – Patch Challenge Show, on January 30th, 2022.
Modular World is an online community that brings together the world’s novice and professional synthesists. Before the platform was created, artists simply operated alone or in a small bubble, making it difficult to make connections with synthesists from around the globe. Today, as a result of the efforts of Modular World, musicians are brought together on one global stage through fun and engaging live-stream performance and interview events.
In the channel’s most recent news, Modular World will be hosting the next event in its successful patch-challenge show series, Patch-On. Patch-On invites the global synth community to submit a short video of their interpretation of a specific challenge, with the first patch-challenge being TECHNO in September 2021. Each challenge provides beginner and pro synthesists to try different genres, even if for the first time, and showcases 30 performers who play for 5 minutes each.
On Sunday, January 30th at 1PM Pacific time, Modular World’s next challenge, Patch-On: Punk Rock, will be held.
“Before COVID, the only way to play a show in another city, state, or country, was to be physically there,” says founder Johno Wells. “With Modular World, musicians around the globe can share the same stage. The effect this has had on the modular synth community has been deep and pushed the event to be the ultimate place to tune in for good vibes, live-chat with friends, a passionate host, and a seriously curated high-quality broadcast of musicians all over the world.”
“Our first event, TECHNO, was a huge success and we are very excited for Punk Rock,” Wells continues. “There are many similarities between the modular community and punk rock: DIY attitude, openness to gender fluidity, having a rebel/outsider mentality, as well as accepting artists of all skill levels. It’s a perfect match and we need EVERYONE to know about it. Simply put, nothing like this has ever been done before. Not even close. Rock music and electronic music rarely cross paths, much less punk rock. So, the challenge for these artists to create a punk rock performance with a modular synth will be interpreted many different ways by extremely talented synthesists. We look forward to expanding our community and seeing old friends in this safe space.”
Sign-ups for the event are closed. To watch the event, and join in the live chat, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vSkLb_6dVA.
About Modular World
Modular World is a global live-stream event designed for synthesists, by synthesists. The online community was founded in May 2020 by Johno Wells, a renowned solo artist and host of the platform, and promotes the enjoyment of all types of music genres and humans, unlike many other music scenes. The channel has rapidly grown to become the most beloved and watched stream in the modular synth community and beyond.
In May, 2021, Modular World celebrated its one year anniversary and ran a 34 hour live-stream with 130 performers from 25 countries. The stream had over 20k unique views over the weekend of the show. Currently, Modular World has 2.6k subscribers, with an aim to reach 10k this year.
Modular synthesizers were first developed in the late 1950’s by German engineer, Harald Bode, and remain a popular instrument in pop and rock music to this day.
