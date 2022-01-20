Call for interest on the UNESCO Groundwater Youth Network (GWYN) – Deadline: 31 January 2022

Proposed Structure

The Network will consist of a group of youth aged from 18 to 24 and young professional scientists until 35 from all over the world, who will regularly virtually meet to take actions on the above-mentioned objectives. UNESCO Groundwater Youth Network (GWYN) – Concept note 2 The Network members will be free to organize and structure their work in the way they consider more suitable and convenient to them. The Network shall create a Steering Committee based on geographic (6 UNESCO regional representation) and gender balance. The committee will be established to lead and coordinate the actions of the GWYN for two years after which new members will be selected. The Steering Committee will elect a chair and a rapporteur at least.

Functions of the Steering Committee of the GWYN

The main functions of the steering committee will include:

recommending ways to engage with youth in the planned activities, e.g. youth participation in sessions;

provide guidance for the drafting and finalization of the youth declaration/statement/call for actions;

identify ways in which their youth network will follow up on the outcomes of the planned activities; collaborating with other Water Youth Organizations.

In all of the above, the Group will consult with the UNESCO Secretariat.

Main outcomes of the GWYN during 2022

Some of the main outcomes of the Network will include:

finalized youth declaration/statement/call for action statement for the planned groundwater activities, if needed;

youth and young professionals engaged in the technical and operational aspects of the planned activities by UNESCO-IHP.

Incentives

For the duration of their engagement, the members of the Network will be working closely with professionals, academics, scientists, operators (both from public and private sector), civil society and policy makers, while being extensively exposed to high-profile dialogue and network of experts from all over the world. Furthermore, the network members will be involved in the post planned activities related work to define its outcomes and results, while having the chance to involve their respective youth network in the follow-up actions. Participating in GWYN will also be an opportunity to exchange with young professionals from all over the world interested in groundwater issues, and to strengthen their professional network.

Working languages

English will be the main working language of the Network. Knowledge of French or any other UN official language will be an asset.

More information: