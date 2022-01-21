Submit Release
AB885 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2022-01-21

WISCONSIN, January 21 - An Act to create 893.828 of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating immunity for public campus administrators from liability for violations of individual expressive rights under the declaration of rights in the Wisconsin Constitution. (FE)

Status: A - Colleges and Universities

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab885

