AB906 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2022-01-21

WISCONSIN, January 21 - An Act to repeal 25.18 (1) (o) and (p); to renumber and amend 25.167 and 25.187 (1); to amend 25.156 (3) and (4), 25.16 (2) and (3), 25.165 (2) (c), 25.17 (3) (b) 3., 25.17 (3) (dg) 2., 25.17 (70) (intro.), 25.18 (1) (intro.), (a), (f) and (m) and 25.183 (3); and to create 25.167 (2m), 25.187 (1) (b) and (c) and 25.187 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: investment board operations.

Status: A - State Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

