NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE SECOND DISTRICT COURT COMMISSIONER VACANCY

Farmington, UT – The Second District Court Commissioner Nominating Committee has selected three nominees for the commissioner position that will serve Davis, Morgan, and Weber counties. The position will replace T. R. Morgan, who resigned effective January 14, 2022.

The following are the nominees, along with their places of employment and residence:

Andy Leger, Leger Family Law, Woods Cross

Wade Taylor, Nelson, Taylor and Associates, Highland

Julie Winkler, Utah Legal Services, Inc., Ogden

A public comment period will be held through Monday, January 31, 2022. A final candidate will then be selected by the judges of the Second District Court. The selection must then be approved by the Utah Judicial Council.

Please submit written comments about the candidates to Lawrence Webster, Trial Court Executive, at larryw@utcourts.gov.

# # #