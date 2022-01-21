Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Declares Roe v. Wade Anniversary as Statewide Day of Prayer to End Abortion

A PDF copy of the proclamation can be found by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a proclamation declaring January 22, 2022 as a Statewide Day of Prayer. January 22nd is the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision which struck down Nebraska’s laws protecting unborn babies.

“Nebraska is a pro-life state,” reads the Governor’s proclamation. “Nebraska state law states that it is ‘the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible.’”

In effect, the Roe v. Wade decision singlehandedly amended the U.S. Constitution to legalize abortion. Because the Constitution authorizes Congress and the states—not the Supreme Court—to amend the nation’s governing charter, Roe v. Wade has been disputed ever since it was decided. Later this year, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to issue an opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case regarding abortion regulation in Mississippi. In deciding the case, the Court may revisit the constitutionality of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Governor Ricketts’ proclamation calls on Nebraskans to pray for an end to abortion and for renewed respect of the human dignity of unborn boys and girls.

It also encourages Nebraskans to take action to aid expectant mothers and fathers and families in need.

