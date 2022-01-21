LocoMeta Introduces a Metaverse Game Centered around NFTs

LocoMeta is excited to announce its blockchain-based business Metaverse game centered around NFTs, staking, and farming. This feature-rich mint-to-earn game allows users to earn LOCO Tokens (in the LocoMeta Universe) by buying various NFTs. Notably, the game is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. It is compatible with Web3 wallets, such as Trust Wallet, which users can leverage for transactions and gas fees settlements.

LocoMeta aspires to be the most creative Metaverse game on the blockchain. It allows its users to enjoy being a part of an infinite universe, the thrill of strategic gameplay, and the opportunity to earn LOCO tokens.

Mint to Earn

According to the website, LocoMeta is a game that involves a train that goes around the Metaverse Universe to the end of the world. The team plans to complete this in the years 2024 to 2025.

In the LocoMeta universe, NFT tokens are incredibly dynamic, practical, and functional. Unlike many NFTs in the crypto space today, strictly collectibles or "artwork," the NFTs in the LocoMetaNFT Framework have multiple uses.

NFT tokens can be transferred out of the game universe and sold or exchanged on third-party sites. The LOCO NFTs, on the other hand, serve practical purposes in the LocoMeta Universe.

LocoMeta NFTs

While the NFTs in LocoMeta are cool to look at, they are also fully functional and beneficial to your character in-game.

Each NFT has a distinct level and feature. The wagon NFT comes with a multiplier value. It determines the number of tickets printed, the time it takes to produce each seat, and the time for the machinist to distribute them.

Your daily production amount is indicated by the ticket NFT. Purchasing a ticket will allow you to start production on your wagon. Seats NFT, on the other hand, show your distribution day. In this case, your distribution day begins at 60 days if you are not a seat owner. In addition, you can reduce your distribution time by purchasing a seat.

Finally, the machinist NFT is the most vital component of a train. LocoMeta wanted to give the machinist's NFT a nice meaning here. The faster you go, the better your machinist. It allows you to cut the number of days and produce LOCO more quickly.

The LocoMeta Token

The LocoMeta token is connected to and synchronized with the Binance Smart Chain. Therefore, one wallet can quickly, easily, and cheaply send funds to another on the network. Users can also send it into and out of the LocoMeta.

In-game and outside the game world, players will use the LocoMeta token to buy and trade NFTs. The team sees it as one of the token's primary applications. Players will list their NFTs for sale and exchange them for the LocoMeta token via the in-game auction houses. They can also fix the damage, buy items, and buy fuel, among other things.

Furthermore, the LocoMeta token can be staked and used for farming outside of the game universe. Users will get rewarded when they stake or use the token to farm.

About LocoMeta

LocoMeta is a blockchain-based business Metaverse game focused on staking, farming, NFTs, and other features. LocoMeta aims to become the most creative Metaverse game on the blockchain. Hence, the mint-to-earn game provides users with a fun experience by purchasing NFTs to earn LOCO tokens.

The NFTs are earning models, but they will prioritize making the first avatar in the in-game universe and participating in the beta version, which they expect to be completed by 2025. Notably, the game is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and is compatible with Web3 wallets.

The LocoMeta project will slowly adopt more DAO-like features, giving the community the ability to decide on certain aspects of the project’s growth.

Token Information

Token Name: LocoMeta

Token Symbol: LOCO

Token Type: BEP-20

Total Supply: 150,000,000

Smart Contract Address: 0x458a55951D7974ADE50c2A53827E9144c7fe804b

Initial Circulation Supply (Quantity of unlocked at TGE): 1,300,000

Initial Circulation Supply Percentage: 0.86

Initial Market Cap: 156,000 USD

TGE (Token Generate Event) Time: Instantly

About the Campaign

Various campaigns are being held to celebrate the announcement of LocoMeta.

Private Sale

Anybody can book a place and be one of the first to step into the LocoMeta Universe.

Visit the Private Sale page to see and research all the attractive offers.

Whitelist

Starting January 28th, LocoMeta is running a $40,000 Whitelist Campaign, and if you enter by February 12th, you will be entitled to purchase up to $200 worth of token at private sale price. Join LocoMeta whitelist campaign.

