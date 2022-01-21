Submit Release
Abortion is Essential: Stories of Liberation

The ability to decide whether and when to have children is essential to allowing people to control their own lives and futures. For many, having access to affordable abortion care opens the door to fulfilling educational and career goals, better parenting, staying true to gender identities, and other critical parts of life that everyone should have the ability to choose for themselves. No politician should make those decisions for us.

This month, we’re launching a storytelling series in partnership with We Testify, an organization devoted to uplifting the voices of people who have had abortions. No two abortion stories are the same, just as no two bodies are the same, but our storytellers share one thing in common: the liberation they experienced as a result of their abortion.

https://infogram.com/1p7lglxpk79p3jczgqdkp2e0l2in6d3ql15?live

