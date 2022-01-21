Frisco health insurance open enrollment extended to January 15 for February 1 coverage

Affordable Health Insurance Frisco Frisco Health Insurance Frisco Health Insurance Agent Group Health Insurance Frisco Health Insurance Corpus Christi

A Frisco health insurance agent says Americans who did not sign up for the Affordable Care Act by January 1 can now file and still get coverage by February 1 ..

Rick Thornton, a Frisco health insurance agent, says the Affordable Care Act is more affordable than ever, and the government is doing all it can to give individuals and families a chance to sign up.” — Rick Thornton

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Insurance in Frisco open enrollment may have come to an end at the first of the year, but millions of Americans who did not sign up in time can now benefit from an extension to January 15. According to multiple reports, 2022 coverage in a qualified healthcare plan can still take effect on February 1 provided that individuals and family enroll quickly. This window of opportunity is quickly coming to a close, making it more important than ever for millions of Americans who are not yet insured to get signed up.For more information, go to http://insurance4dallas.com/health-insurance-frisco Recent reports say the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has created a new rule that allows people with income between 100-150% of the poverty level to enroll throughout the year, as long as the American Rescue Plan’s subsidy enhancements remain in effect. Up to this point, CMS data shows that signups haven’t been an issue across the country. In fact, enrollment for the Affordable Care Act has sharply increased for 2022 with more than 923,000 new signups. Of those numbers, 80% are returning members while 20% are new members, further proving that Americans are excited about the current administration’s promise for lower premiums under the American Rescue Plan. This includes individuals and families who want Frisco health insurance Rick Thornton, a Frisco health insurance agent , says the healthcare.gov site is simple to use, and many media outlets are reporting that interested Americans can gain coverage in as little as 5-10 minutes on the highly popular website. He added that this is a golden opportunity for so many Americans. According to a statement on the White House website, a family of four with an annual household income of $90,000 may see their monthly premium drop by $200 each month.Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.Insurance4Dallas15922 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 500-1516,Frisco, TX 75035

