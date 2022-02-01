Submit Release
Agility CMS Debuts As Integration In Vercel Marketplace

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CMS, a leading API-first headless CMS, has announced a partnership with Vercel, developers of the Next.js React framework, that will see Agility CMS listed as an integration in the Vercel marketplace.

Vercel aims to provide a better frontend developer experience and has been making waves in the frontend development space, earning the trust of thousands of developers and several new investors. The Vercel marketplace enables developers to extend and automate their workflows by using integrations of their favorite tools across categories such as Commerce, Logging, Databases, and CMS.

The Vercel and Next.js stack has brought so much value to our customers. By partnering with Vercel and becoming part of their marketplace, we ensure a secure, stable and more reliable integration for our enterprise customers. - Jon Voigt CEO, Agility CMS.

The addition of Agility CMS to this marketplace means that developers who enjoy using Vercel will now have another enterprise-level headless CMS that’s ready to be used seamlessly with their preferred hosting and deployment solution.

For Agility CMS users, the integration with Vercel will allow them to easily connect their data from the CMS to their Vercel applications. In addition, they will be able to configure their Agility CMS instance with a preview and production domain, which enables direct links for your content editing team.

“Developers operate in a growing ecosystem of interconnected tools. Life for developers using Vercel and Agility CMS just got a lot easier by streamlining the process for configuring and deploying solutions.” - Joel Varty, CTO, Agility CMS.

About Agility CMS
Agility CMS is an API-first, hybrid headless CMS that enables marketing and development teams to create and manage content across their digital properties. The CMS’ hybrid approach reduces the creative limitations and security concerns created by the legacy and pure headless CMS platforms. It provides complete creative freedom for web developers while retaining familiar authoring tools to editors and content creators.

About Vercel
Vercel is the leading advocate and enabler of frontend developer experience. As the creators of popular React framework Next.js, and Vercel, the best platform to deploy any frontend website or application, Vercel provides unsurpassed vertical integration, from developer experience to edge delivery. It does so with the industry’s most advanced development tools and pairing with parallel compute in a serverless cloud environment to provide a fully-managed, highly-automated experience for both developers and users.

Olga Voigt
Agility CMS
+1 647-248-1574
