Agility CMS Named a Leader in G2 Grid Winter 2022 Report For Headless CMS
The Headless CMS category is eclipsing all other types of content management in terms of relevance. To be named a leader in Headless CMS means that Agility CMS is dominating in that industry.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CMS, the fastest & most flexible headless CMS on the market, has been named a Leader by G2, the leading business software review platform, in its recently released Winter 2022 Report for Headless CMS. The decision was based on the responses of real, verified users from the G2 community, data retrieved from online sources, and market presence.
A high customer satisfaction score and a large market presence were some of the factors that went into G2’s decision to name Agility CMS a leader in the headless CMS category.
In order to qualify for a position in the headless CMS category, products must enable the creation, reading, updating, and deleting of content, offer content modeling, facilitate content production workflow, organize content in a cloud-based repository, and provide the opportunity for businesses to repurpose content across multiple channels.
“The Headless CMS category is eclipsing all other types of content management in terms of relevance in the industry. To be named a leader in Headless CMS means that Agility CMS is dominating in that industry, full stop.” Joel Varty - CTO - Agility CMS.
Agility CMS is also listed in the Web Content Management category, highlighting the ability to provide web-based editing and facilitate collaboration among users. With its position as a leader in G2’s Grid Report, Agility CMS has demonstrated the ability to garner several high-quality reviews and the trust of their customers, which is reflected in the scores they received:
96% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars
84% of users believe it is headed in the right direction
87% of users said they would be likely to recommend the platform
About Agility CMS
Agility CMS is an Enterprise-grade CMS that enables marketing and development teams to create and manage content across their digital properties. The CMS’ hybrid approach reduces the creative limitations and security concerns created by the legacy and pure headless CMS platforms. It provides complete creative freedom for web developers while retaining familiar authoring tools to editors and content creators.
