Questions About SEC Whistleblower Award Eligibility? - Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
SEC Whistleblowers May Be Eligible For A Monetary Award Under Certain Circumstances - SEC Has Awarded Approximately $1.2 Billion In Whistleblower AwardsPHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 21, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced three awards totaling more than $40 million to four whistleblowers who provided information and assistance in three separate covered actions.
In the first order, the SEC issued an award of approximately $37 million to two joint whistleblowers who provided key evidence that contributed to the success of the covered action. The whistleblowers also provided ongoing assistance and helped SEC staff identify additional information that advanced the investigation.
In the second order, the SEC issued approximately $1.8 million to a whistleblower who provided important, new information that prompted SEC staff to open an investigation into the misconduct. The whistleblower continued to assist SEC staff by providing interviews and additional documents.
In the third order, the SEC awarded approximately $1.5 million to a whistleblower who provided new information that shaped the SEC staff’s investigative strategy and significantly contributed to the success of the covered action. The whistleblower also provided substantial and ongoing assistance by helping SEC staff identify issues.
The SEC has awarded approximately $1.2 billion to 245 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012.
Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.
All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards.
As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.
Source: SEC.gov
