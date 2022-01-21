The Catholic Archdiocese of Hobart Collaborates with Chronicle to Digitise 47 Cemeteries in Tasmania

Simplifying processes and securing their data, the Catholic body improves site management by moving from paper-based cemetery records to an online platform.

TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA, January 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 47 cemeteries under the Archdiocese of Hobart are now digitised, leading the way for other religious organisations both in Australia and internationally. With both religious communities and the death care industry often viewed as resistant or slow to change, this achievement serves to inspire progress and the preservation of legacies among other communities.Paul Taranto, Director of Corporate Service at the Archdiocese of Hobart, first saw the many advantages of using cemetery software when looking for a solution to solve the mapping and record-keeping problems at Fingal Catholic Cemetery. Taranto found that Chronicle Cemetery Software was the ideal choice when he commenced the project back in mid-2020.With old, inaccurate paper maps and incomplete records that have often changed hands over its 100+ year history, Fingal Catholic Cemetery, like many others, suffered from difficulties in accurately locating burial plots and reliably selling new ones to potential customers. Inconsistent records were also largely inaccessible to the public, keeping valuable community and individual histories hidden to all but a few.All that has changed after Fingal Catholic Cemetery went digital, transforming the records into something more like Google Maps than the 100 year old ledger. Taranto was easily able to demonstrate the benefits of Chronicle, and its intuitive platform, to Archdiocese management.Ultimately, this led to 47 cemeteries under the Archdiocese of Hobart having online burial records, high-resolution drone mapping and important historic information accessible to everyone."The best thing about Chronicle is that it actually keeps giving more benefits along the way," said Paul. "Once you add the burial information and obituary story, it will give more value to everyone who takes a look at it.”The power of the software also allows for rich stories of deceased individuals to be added and accessed at their respective burial plots - at the click of a button.For Chronicle, it has been an honour to work with the Archdiocese to digitise their cemeteries to align with the state’s Burial and Cremations Act of 2019 .More information about this digitisation process can be found on Chronicle’s Case Studies page About Chronicle: Chronicle Rip Pty. Ltd. promotes community engagement and simplifies cemetery management with powerful, intuitive software.