Commissioner Troy Downing to Serve on Key NAIC Committees

Montana Given Stronger Voice on National Issues

Helena, Mont.- Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing has been assigned key National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) committee leadership roles. The NAIC is the standard-setting and regulatory support organization created and governed by insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer review, and coordinate regulatory oversight.

“Our CSI team is looking forward to giving Montana a bigger voice regarding issues in health, innovation, technology, security, and issues with underserved communities.” Commissioner Troy Downing said, “I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Montana on the national and international stage with The National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Our team is geared up and ready to hit the ground running.”

In his second year in office, Commissioner Downing was selected by his peers to serve as Vice-Chair of the Health Insurance and Managed Care Committee. This critical committee is charged with coordinating state approaches to health insurance regulation, including efforts by states to control health care costs. Commissioner Downing will also serve as Chair of the American Indian and Alaskan Native Liaison Committee. As Chair, he will help lead the discussion between the NAIC and American Indian and Alaskan Native communities on important insurance issues of common interest like the availability of insurance and consumer protection. Commissioner Downing will also bring value as a designated member of the Cybersecurity, Technology and Innovation Committee, International Liaison Committee, and Government Relations Leadership Council.

NAIC Press Release >>> NAIC 2022 Committee Leadership in Place

About NAIC Committee>>> Committee Index (naic.org)

###