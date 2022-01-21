Meperidine Market Qualitative Analysis, Innovative Product Facilitates & Strategic Business Planning By 2030

Meperidine

Validus Pharmaceuticals collaborated with Wood Creek Capital Management to acquire rights to produce meperidine hydrochloride tablets.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Meperidine Market by Product Type (Powder and Liquid), Application (Pain Relief, Anesthesia, Cough Suppression, Diarrhea Suppression, and De-addiction), Dosage Form (Tablet, Injection, and Syrup), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Mepredine is a pharmaceutical drug administered against severe pain caused majorly due to chronic disease prevailing in the patient, including arthritis and chest pains. The drug belongs to class of narcotic analgesics. The drug works on the principle of altering brain’s response toward the pain. Few side effects associated with the drug need to be catered while using the drug. These include nausea, vomiting, constipation, and stomach cramps. In case of severe overdose, naloxone is administered to the patient that works by blocking the effects of opiate analgesics on the body. The symptoms of overdose include blurred vision, dizziness, loose muscles, and difficulty with breathing. In the initial clinical trials, meperidine was witnessed to show anticholinergic properties but soon was discovered to show analgesic properties as well.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing shortage of these drugs.

Top Impacting Factors

1) A major reason associated with growth of meperidine market is the rise of anesthesia in surgical procedures. Anesthesia is used is used to relieve patient of acute pain so that the surgical procedure can be carried out without any technical glitch. Different kinds of anesthesia sold in the market are general anesthesia, local anesthesia, and regional anesthesia.

2) Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis, and postsurgical pain and the resulting acute pain is anticipated to drive market growth for meperidine.

3) Rise in geriatric population in highly industrialized countries such as Japan and the U.S. resulting in increase in demand for pain relief measures is anticipated to further bolster market growth for meperidine.

The Major Key Players Are:

Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Actavis Plc, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vintage Pharmaceuticals, Epic Pharma, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Meperidine Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Meperidine Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Meperidine Market growth.

