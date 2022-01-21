Mega-Success is in Store for METALANDZ as it Launches PolyJungle to Level Up the Gaming Experience

PolyJungle by METALANDZ

HAMBURG, GERMANY, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- METALANDZ is ringing in the new year with the launch of its highly anticipated gaming platform. Built by the German-based WAGMI BROS company, METALANDZ is taking the gaming and NFT world by storm with this revolutionary eco-system. Their one-of-a-kind gaming play to earn, NFT marketplace, and METAZ governance tokens level up the online experience.

The team of experts behind the scenes sets this platform apart from the run-of-the-mill gaming sites. The METALANDZ platform is upending its competitors with “a project that has not been seen for years in the Binance Smart Chain, and in the crypto world.” Positioned perfectly to corner the market where over 2.5 billion gamers in the world are looking for the next level. METALANDZ creates a sustainable metaverse where security is a top priority. The platform boasts a state-of-the-art system backed by blockchain technology, thus minimizing fraud and theft because it is a distributed ledger.

Members of the community are privy to the METALANDZ Society, where they enjoy perks like a visually stunning, connected, and immersive eco-system, where players create their own non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Through continued play in PolyJungle, players are further rewarded with the sought after METAZ token. This governance token allows holders to take part in governance decisions of the platform, such as foundation grant attributions to content and feature prioritization on the platform roadmap. The PolyJungle is just the first step with the MetaJungle set to launch in Q1 2023. In this phase, earth is devoid of human life and the newly evolved JungleBots reign in their stead. The wasteland is the battleground for a fast-paced, virtual fight. Using POLY avatars, players will engage in a lifelike battle with JungleBots vs. Mutombies.

One purpose of METALANDZ is to help players “own and monetize their gaming experiences.” As the community grows, word will spread about the power of blockchain as the lead technology in the gaming industry. The visionaries behind METALANDZ have thought of every eventuality, always with the player in mind. In fact, the designers created a platform where all the games on METALANDZ are P2E and F2P (free to play). This open and all-inclusive design allows everyone a chance to play, regardless of whether they own crypto or not.

For more information, contact support@metalandz.tech.