Hotel Croydon Miami Offers Luxury and Tranquility Minutes Away from the Ocean
Hotel Hotel Croydon offers four-star luxurious accommodations in the Mid-Beach area and has recently been voted as one of Miami's top ten "best new hotels."NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Croydon is the starting point for beautiful Miami Beach experiences. With 104 guest rooms, including a Penthouse with ocean views, meeting and banquet space, a concept store, gym, spa, an outdoor pool, an on-site restaurant and bar, and a rooftop sun deck with 360-degree views of the ocean and Miami Beach.
Hotel Croydon’s guest rooms bring together luxury and relaxation. The Queen Room is a sophisticated and elegantly decorated retreat from a day at the beach or shopping nearby. Earthy tones, a luxurious cooling gel memory foam mattress, luxury C.O. Bigelow bath products, a fully stocked mini bar, a striking dark mahogany porcelain tile floor, an iHome docking station, a hair dryer, and a large flat screen TV characterize their exquisitely furnished boutique room. Their serene Double Room has two inviting queen beds with upscale cooling gel memory foam mattresses, luxury C.O. Bigelow bath products, a mini bar with an assortment of delectable snacks, a mahogany porcelain tile floor, an iHome docking station for your personalized melodies, a hair dryer, and a large flat screen TV with cable.
The Tavern, the on-site restaurant, serves a flavorful mash-up of fresh, zesty, crispy, or succulent dishes hand-picked by an award-winning chef. Open from 8:00AM to Midnight for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the menu includes burgers, sandwiches, pastas, salads and much more. From shrimp tacos to the classic Cuban Sandwich, The Tavern has something for everyone’s palette. Daily Free Happy Hour 6:00PM-7:00PM (vodka and gin only).
The beach is within 2 minutes walking distance. Dreamy Ocean Drive is about 2.4 miles away or a 10-minute drive away, where iconic beach views, cafe-style dining, and Art Deco architecture set the stage for a fun-filled day. This oceanfront street is lined with quaint, pastel-hued Art Deco buildings and hotels, restaurants that spill out onto the streets, festive travelers, boutique beach shops, and more. It's the place to go for a quiet cup of coffee, an oversized margarita, and some great people-watching. It's only natural that such a stunning location has served as the setting for some of Hollywood's most iconic films and TV shows, including Scarface, The Birdcage, Miami Vice, Reno 911: Miami, Bad Boys, There's Something About Mary, Dexter, Burn Notice, Magic City, and Moonlight.
For more information, visit hotelcroydonmiamibeach.com.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn