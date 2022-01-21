Self Organizing Network Market 2022 | Scope of Current and Future Industry

Allied Market Research - Logo

Self-organizing network is an intelligent mobile network software solution that deals with complex network operations to smooth running and enhanced network.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the year 2015, North America dominated the world SON market owing to early adoption of advanced network technologies mainly in the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period.

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.

North America presently leads the market, on account of high investment in network technologies as well as wide internet penetration. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the biggest market, surpassing North America during the forecast period, on account of the rapidly growing advanced cellular technologies such as LTE/4G and the large subscriber base.

Within the different SON architectures, centralized (C-SON) architecture is more popular and widely accepted amongst network operators, worldwide. However, the hybrid self-organizing network segment (H-SON) is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period, as it combines the features provided by S-SON and D-SON, such as optimization and real-time response in complex network arrangement.

The report outlines the competitive scenario of the world self-organizing networks market, providing a comprehensive study of the key strategies adopted by major companies. Key companies profiled in the report are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications, Inc., Amdocs Inc., Nokia Solutions and Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Ascom Holding AG, and RadiSys Corporation.

