Singapore’s Number 1 Halal Tulang Merah Restaurant Now Offering Beachfront Malay Wedding Packages
Tash Tish Tosh offers customized wedding packages that include a sumptuous dining experience and a stunning beachfront location.SINGAPORE, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tash Tish Tosh Halal Restaurant Singapore is pleased to announce that it is now offering Malay Wedding Packages at its beautiful beachfront location in East Coast Park. Packages are available for smaller, more intimate weddings or larger parties of up to 120 guests, with a lavish lunch or dinner catered by Singapore’s most popular Halal restaurant.
According to Head Chef Nazihah, there has been a lot of interest in the service, and many people are already booking their wedding packages well in advance.
“The location itself is quite breathtaking,” says Nazihah. “With such superb panoramic views of the ocean, you can’t go wrong, especially at sunset.”
But Tash Tish Tosh has a lot more going for it than its stunning backdrop. The restaurant is renowned for its outstanding menu and superior service.
Wedding packages are completely customizable, and customers are offered a unique menu curated by Head Chef Nazihah herself. Popular dishes include fan-favorite Tulang Merah, a local culinary innovation that slow pressure bakes for a full twelve hours, resulting in meat so tender that it falls off the bone. Other well-loved Malay-inspired American dishes include chicken wings, burgers, pastas, subwiches, steak, fish, desserts and the Tash Tish Tosh all-time signature dish, Battleship.
More information about the Malay Wedding Package is available on the Tash Tish Tosh website.
About Tash Tish Tosh
Family owned and operated Tash Tish Tosh Halal Restaurant in Marine Cove, Singapore, was founded in 2013. Co-founder and Head Chef Nazihah, using only the best possible ingredients, has created a number of unique signature dishes that have made the restaurant popular with locals and tourists alike. Tash Tish Tosh also offers Malay beachfront wedding packages.
Muhammad Zulkifli Rahmat (marketing manager)
Tash Tish Tosh (S) Pte Ltd
tashtishtosh.ttt@gmail.com