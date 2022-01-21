Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Size, Industry Trends | Forecast

Allied Market Research - Logo

North America was the highest revenue generating region in 2014 for cloud IAM, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identity and access management is a business security framework that manages digital identities, both inside and outside an enterprise. Varied technological environments, increasing cyber-attacks, strict regulatory compliances, and increasing digital identities across organizations are propelling the need of IAM services for information security. Integration of IAM with cloud is gaining popularity owing to its low cost and enhanced security.

The user provisioning service is the largest revenue-generating service of the cloud IAM market, accounting for nearly 40% of the total market revenue in 2014. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/721

Among the key end use verticals, IT & telecom was the largest contributor, which accounted for around 25% share in 2014. Stringent government regulations and security standards along with the increasing use of BYOD are the key factors supplementing the adoption of IAM services in IT & telecom sector.

Private cloud dominated the overall cloud IAM market by deployment type, and constituted for around 50% share in 2014, owing to its enhanced data security compared to public cloud and hybrid cloud. However, hybrid cloud would witness highest CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period owing to its ability to manage IAM services in house as well as on cloud.

North America is the highest revenue generating region in the global cloud IAM market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period. The growth of Asia-Pacific is supplemented by factors such as development in enterprise IT infrastructure and wide adoption of cloud by SMEs in the region.

The leading players have adopted competitive strategies such as acquisition, product launch and agreement in order to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in 2015, Sailpoint Technologies, Inc. acquired Whitebox Security, which would help the company to manage unstructured data. In 2014, IBM acquired two IAM firms, Lighthouse Security Group and CrossIdeas to expand and enhance its identity and access management (IAM) offerings.

Do Enquiry before purchasing Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/721

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1.Asia-Pacific Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.