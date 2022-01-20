Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,231 in the last 365 days.

Baesler Invites North Dakotans to Nominate Teacher of the Year Candidates

Anyone may nominate a favored teacher for consideration by completing a short form on the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s website, Baesler said. The form takes less than five minutes to complete. Nominations are being taken until Feb. 13, 2022.

“Our teachers provide excellent education to their students, particularly during this time of COVID-19 pandemic issues,” Baesler said. “This is a great way for North Dakotans to honor teachers who are doing heroic work to prepare students for their future.”

The awards program has two stages. In the first, Teacher of the Year nominees will be sorted by county. A panel will review the nominations, and the NDDPI will announce 2022 County Teacher of the Year honorees this spring.

Last year, 40 of North Dakota’s 53 counties submitted nominations for County Teachers of the Year. Baesler said the department’s goal is to have candidates from all 53 counties.

In the second stage, 2022 County Teacher of the Year winners will be invited to apply to be considered for North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year Award. Applications are reviewed by an eight-member committee of education representatives, whose membership is detailed in state law. The law requires the superintendent of public instruction and the governor to announce the winner by Sept. 30.

“If you know an outstanding teacher, if you believe your child’s teacher does a fantastic job, please put their name forward,” Baesler said. “This is a way to honor teachers, support education, and elevate the importance of teaching as a profession.”

You just read:

Baesler Invites North Dakotans to Nominate Teacher of the Year Candidates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.