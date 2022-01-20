Baesler Invites North Dakotans to Nominate Teacher of the Year Candidates

Anyone may nominate a favored teacher for consideration by completing a short form on the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s website, Baesler said. The form takes less than five minutes to complete. Nominations are being taken until Feb. 13, 2022.

“Our teachers provide excellent education to their students, particularly during this time of COVID-19 pandemic issues,” Baesler said. “This is a great way for North Dakotans to honor teachers who are doing heroic work to prepare students for their future.”

The awards program has two stages. In the first, Teacher of the Year nominees will be sorted by county. A panel will review the nominations, and the NDDPI will announce 2022 County Teacher of the Year honorees this spring.

Last year, 40 of North Dakota’s 53 counties submitted nominations for County Teachers of the Year. Baesler said the department’s goal is to have candidates from all 53 counties.

In the second stage, 2022 County Teacher of the Year winners will be invited to apply to be considered for North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year Award. Applications are reviewed by an eight-member committee of education representatives, whose membership is detailed in state law. The law requires the superintendent of public instruction and the governor to announce the winner by Sept. 30.

“If you know an outstanding teacher, if you believe your child’s teacher does a fantastic job, please put their name forward,” Baesler said. “This is a way to honor teachers, support education, and elevate the importance of teaching as a profession.”