Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market 2022 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2028

January 21, 2022

New Research Study ""Supervisory control and data acquisition Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market was valued at US$ 29.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to increase to US$ 47.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026

The dynamics of the Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market is discussed in detail to provide concrete information about the Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market to investors to aid them take major decisions. Primary and secondary evaluation has been conducted to deliver deeper insights are the Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market. Major changes the Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market is likely to underdo and performance of the market in different regions are studied elaborately. geographic study, segment analysis, and role of key players are detailed in the report. COVID 19 impact assessment on the Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market is also detailed in the report.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· ABB Ltd.

· Hitachi Ltd

· Emerson Electric Co.

· Alstom

· International Business Machines Corporation

· Honeywell International Inc.

· Schneider Electric

· Rockwell Automation Inc.

· JFE Engineering Corporation

· ICONICS Inc.

· Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Regional Classification

The Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global SCADA Software Market:

· North America held dominant position in the global SCADA market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Rapid digital transformation and increasing use of connected devices are some of the major factors that drive growth of the SCADA market in North America. Moreover, presence of major software providers such as Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., and General Electric is also expected to propel demand for SCADA in the region.

· Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period. This is owing to growing oil and gas industries, waste water management plants, manufacturing industries and others sectors in emerging economies such as India, Japan, and China. Public spending on research and development (R&D) activities in the energy sector is also witnessing high growth in the region. According to data published by International Energy Agency (IEA) in 2018, public spending on energy R&D in Asia Pacific was around US$ 6.4 billion in 2017, which increased around 18.5% as compared to previous year 2016.

· Moreover, hardwired part of SCADA systems are being replaced by wireless communication systems in several organizations, which aids in cost reduction. Rapid shift of organizations towards advance technologies, growing smart grid industry, and increasing investment by key stakeholders in the energy sector is also expected to propel growth of the SCADA market in Asia Pacific. US$ 101 billion investment is expected over the forecast period for smart grid technology development in China and 360 million smart meters are expected to be deployed by 2030 (JRC Smart Electricity Systems and Interoperability, 2017).

· Among component type, the human-machine interface (HMI) segment held dominant position in the market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of Industry 4.0 has resulted in rapid demand for HMI to modify an industrial process by digitizing and centralizing the data. The integration of HMI in the process helps the operator to see important information displayed with the graph, charts or digital dashboard and manage the process. Moreover, the connection of PLC with HMI to communicate real time data on display helps to reduce various operational costs and human errors.

