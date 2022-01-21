Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size Expected to Reach USD 39.67 Billion at CAGR of 13.40%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size – USD 14.36 Billion billion in 2020, CAGR of 13.40%, Proliferation of smart devices such as smartphones

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for the content delivery network (CDN) for online videos and live streaming applications is one of the significant factors estimated to drive market growth.

The global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is expected to reach USD 39.67 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rapidly increasing internet proliferation is one of the major drivers boosting market demand. An increase in the number of internet consumers has resulted in a higher demand for CDN for better QoS and QoE. Most of the CDN service providers, including Amazon and Akamai, are centralized in nature and operate numerous physical servers worldwide that transfer content all over the internet. In January 2019, 3.26 billion people accessed social media sites on mobile, with growth of 297.0 million new users equivalent to 10% year-on-year growth.

A CDN deploys an extensive network of servers placed strategically worldwide for swift content distribution. Once the content is uploaded, it gets populated all over the world. When a user wants to access it, the CDN selects the closest to deliver the content. At present, Facebook views 8 billion average daily video views from around 500 million users.

Key participants include Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon web services Inc., CenturyLink, Google Inc., IBM, Verizon Digital Media Services, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, limelight networks, Quantil, CDNetworks Co. Ltd., and Fastly Inc., among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2363

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By product type, video CDN is likely to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period. A video CDN is a vast geographically distributed network of servers providing live and on-demand, high-quality video content to web-connected devices.

• By solution, media delivery contributed to the largest market share of around 50.0% in 2018.

• By provider type, peer to peer (P2P) CDN is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate of 12.2% in the period 2019-2026.

• By industry vertical, media & entertainment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 10.7% in the forecast period, owing to escalating demand for online videos and live streaming applications.

• The market in the North America region held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to observe a growth rate of 10.6% in the forecast period. The presence of leading market players in the region and early technological adoption are some of the reasons driving the market growth in the region.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/content-delivery-network-cdn-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global content delivery network (CDN) market on the basis of product type, content type, offerings, provider type, organization size, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Standard/Non-Video CDN

• Video CDN

Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Dynamic

• Static

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Solution

o Cloud security

o Web Performance Optimization

o Media delivery

• Services

Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Traditional CDN

• Free CDN

• Peer To Peer (P2P) CDN

• Telecom CDN

• Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Online Gaming

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Public Sector

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2363

Key Advantages of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.