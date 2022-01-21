Customer Experience Management Market Size Expected to Reach USD 25.44 Billion at a CAGR of 11.7%, by 2030

Reports And Data

Customer Experience Management Market Size – USD 8.38 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 11.7%, Market Trends – Growth focus on customer’s satisfaction

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing requirements for customer-related ratings to develop a strong customer relationship is driving market revenue growth

The global Customer Experience Management Market size is expected to reach USD 25.44 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Consumers' increased use of digital platforms to connect with businesses and organizations is driving market revenue growth during the forecast period. Understanding customer behavior and preferences are becoming increasingly important, prompting many companies and organizations to adopt Customer Experience Management (CEM) in order to provide the greatest service performance in real-time. CEM solutions are rapidly being used by global organizations and enterprises to promote customer-centricity across processes and, as a result, better differentiate themselves in today's competitive market.

Technological advancements are changing the way customers react to and interact with companies across several platforms. Customers currently utilize a variety of devices to research, comprehend, and finalize things before purchasing. Because of the digital technological disruption, customers now expect a seamless experience when communicating with organizations across several channels or touchpoints such as websites, customer cares or call centers. Companies are increasingly reorganizing their customer management strategies in order to efficiently restructure their products and brands, with customers as their main focus, as a result of the changing customer expectations and this is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the global customer experience management market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Avaya Inc., Adobe, SAP SE, Genesys, Tech Mahindra Limited, Zendesk, SAS Institution Inc., and Open Text Corporation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• By components, solutions segment is expected to have largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is primarily driven by an increase in the number of call centers and a growing need for real-time CEM solutions to better customer experience. Customer experience management solution enables businesses to manage customer interactions.

• By deployment types, cloud segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Organizations can use cloud to improve communication with their customers as well as improve speed, responsiveness, and agility, all without having to operate a server infrastructure which is expensive. Customers today do not expect satisfactory customer service rather, they expect sustained customer interaction that may give a better and more beneficial customer experience. Cloud offers a subscription-based business model, so all businesses can afford it and can maintain a healthy interaction with their customers. Therefore, cloud segment is gaining popularity and contributing to the revenue share of CEM market.

• By organization size, large enterprises segment revenue is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. Large enterprises deploy CEM systems since they have large customer base to manage and have better ability to invest in innovative solutions.

• CEM market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. The region's large population has resulted in larger consumer base for companies, which is driving market revenue growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global customer experience management market based on component type, touchpoint, tool type, deployment type, organization size, end-use and region:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• Solutions

• Services

Touchpoint Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• Websites

• Stores

• Call centers

• Mobile Apps

• Email

• Social media

• Virtual assistants

• Other touchpoints

Tool Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) Software

• Speech Analytics

• Text Analytics

• Web Analytics and Content Management

• Others

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• On-premises

• Cloud

Organization Size outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and medium-sized Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Retail

• Health care

• Automotive

• Travel and Hospitality

• Media and Entertainment

• Public Sector

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

