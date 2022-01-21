5G Infrastructure Market Evolving Technologies and Future Scope 2021-2027

5G Infrastructure Market

NEW YORK, NY, U.S., January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), By Core Network Technology (SDN & NFV), By Network Architecture (5G NR Non-Standalone, 5G Standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), By End User( Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government) and opportunities and forecast 2020-2027

5G Infrastructure Market Overview

The distribution of 5G technology provides many advantages such as high-speed data transmission and higher efficiency as compared to 3G and 4G. The demand within the global market for 5G infrastructure has been rising due to the advancements in the field of telecommunications. Enormous development in the domain of mobile networks directly influenced the growth of the global market for 5G infrastructure. The use of mobile data has increased in the past few years, which also provided huge growth opportunities within the global market.

The 5G infrastructure market growth is enhanced by an increase in demand for mobile broadband services and the proliferation of M2M/IoT connections. Furthermore, rising government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific is projected to provide profitable growth opportunity for 5G Infrastructure market. The automotive & transportation sector is expected to be expanded widely with the introduction of 5G technology. Autonomous vehicles are expected to be a reality in the future with the help of emerging 5G technologies. However, 4G cannot support technologies that need high speed. Hence, 5G Infrastructure has significant growth in this sector.

On the other hand, increasing Cybersecurity Threats is a key factor to hamper the growth of the market. However, growing investments by governments across the globe for 5G infrastructure will be open new ways for market development.

5G Infrastructure Market Segment Overview

Network function virtualization (NFV) held the largest size of 5G infrastructure market in 2019. The NFV can easily implement different network functions via software. That can be run on standard server hardware and easily shifted or installed in different locations in the network. There is no need to install new hardware equipment. Considering the aforementioned dynamics, NFV is suitable in the 5G network environment. In addition, 5G Standalone (NR + Core) segment holds a remarkable share in the market. 5G Standalone (SA) includes both New Radio and Core. 5G SA network provides an end-to-end 5G experience to users.

5G Infrastructure Regional Overview

North America is one of the leading markets for 5G infrastructure owing to rising R&D activities in 5G technology and the presence of key market players. Furthermore, North America is well known for the high adoption of new advanced technologies including the Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technology, and Reliable and fast connectivity. Therefore, high growth opportunities for the market in North America can be expected. The unceasing availability of mobile data across the US and Canada has given lucrative growth of the market for 5G infrastructure in North America.

5G Infrastructure Market Competitor overview

In March 2021,CommScope is launching new 5G antenna solutions to speed up deployments in spectrum including the newly auctioned C-Band airwaves.

5G Infrastructure Market, Key Players

· Nokia Corporation

· AT&T Inc.

· Fujitsu Ltd.

· Verizon Communications Intel

· SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

· Qualcomm

· Samsung

· Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

· Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

· ZTE Corporation

· NEC Corporation

· Cisco Systems, Inc.

· CommScope Inc.

· Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

· Altiostar

· Airspan Networks

· Casa Systems

· Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

· Mavenir

· Parallel Wireless

· JMA Wireless

· Ceragon

· Aviat Networks, Inc.

5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation

5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure

· Small Cell

· Macro Cell

5G Infrastructure Market, By Core Network Technology

· Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

· Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

· 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Architecture

· 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

· 5G Standalone (NR + Core)



5G Infrastructure Market, By Operational Frequency

· Sub 6 GHz

· Above 6 GHz

5G Infrastructure Market, By End-user

· Residential

· Commercial

· Industrial

5G Infrastructure market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Communication Infrastructure

5.2.1. Small Cell

5.2.2. Macro Cell

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Core Network Technology

5.3.1. Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

5.3.2. Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Network Architecture

5.4.1. 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

5.4.2. 5G Standalone (NR + Core)

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Operational Frequency

5.5.1. Sub 6 GHz

5.5.2. Above 6 GHz

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

5.6.1. Residential

5.6.2. Commercial

5.6.3. Industrial

5.6.4. Government

5.7. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.7.1. North America

5.7.2. Latin America

5.7.3. Europe

5.7.4. Asia Pacific

5.7.5. Middle East and Africa

