How COVID-19 Impact on Microcarrier System Market and What are the Growth Factors at the End 2027?

Microcarrier System Market

NEW YORK, NY, U.S., January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Microcarrier System Market, By Product (Consumables [Media, Reagents, Microcarriers, Other Microcarriers], Equipment, [Bioreactors, Culture Vessels, Filtration and Separation Equipment, Cell Counters, Other Equipment], By Application (Biopharmaceutical Production [Vaccine Production, Therapeutic Protein Production], Cell and Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Other Applications, By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academic and Research Institutes, Cell Banks), and opportunities and forecast 2020-2027

Microcarrier System Market Overview

The global Microcarrier System market is projected to show considerable growth in the forecast period. Increasing R&D funding by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and shift from the use of stainless-steel bioreactors to single-use bioreactors are the prime factors supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the growing risk of pandemics are expected to boost the vaccine demand worldwide. The recent outbreak of covid-19 harshly affecting the world. Globally, as of 12 July 2021, there have been 186,638,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,035,037 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 11 July 2021, a total of 3,114,766,865 vaccine doses have been administered.

Moreover, in the pharmaceutical industry, cell culture is increasingly becoming a prominent part of vaccine production. Cell-based vaccine production has emerged as a far more efficient method due to its shortened lead time and the ability to produce vaccines in larger quantities as per demand. In addition to these benefits, clinical trials have proved that cell-based vaccines are effective and safe. Therefore, the rising demand for cell-based vaccines is projected to propel the growth of the Microcarrier System market in the coming years.

However, various academic institutes and small-scale companies with limited budgets cannot afford to conduct cell biology research. Since microcarriers find applications in stem cell biology, this factor is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact on Microcarrier System Market:

In addition, the current Microcarrier System Market study offers a detailed analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market growth and its influence on the future growth of the Microcarrier System Market. The recently published report demonstrates the elevation in the demand for the healthcare sector. The healthcare manufacturers have experienced long term as well as short term effect which includes supply shortages, panic buying and stocking, regulation changes as short-term whereas approval delays and possible trend variations in consumption could be perceived as long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the health and pharmaceutical market.

The increasing need for a cure has pushed vaccine research and manufacturers to the limit. In addition to this, panic conditions have already spurred the demand for many healthcare products and services which are discussed in detail in this report. Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 on overall market revenue for the base year 2020 and its projection up to 2027 is provided in detail in this report.

Microcarrier System Market Segment Overview

Based on product, the Consumables segment has the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the repeated purchase of high amounts of media for various applications. Moreover, the biopharmaceutical production application segment dominated the market in 2020. This is owing to the increasing commercial expansion of major pharmaceutical companies and increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies. In terms of end-users, the Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment has significant growth in the market. This is due to the rising awareness about the benefits of cell-based vaccines and growing regulatory approvals for cell-based vaccines.

Microcarrier System Market, By Product

Consumables

Media

Sera/Serum-based Media

Serum-free Media

Other Media

Reagents

Microcarriers

Collagen-coated Microcarriers

Cationic Microcarriers

Protein-coated Microcarriers

Untreated Microcarriers

Other Microcarriers

Equipment

Bioreactors

Single-use Bioreactors

Stainless-steel Bioreactors

Culture Vessels

Filtration and Separation Equipment

Cell Counters

Other Equipment

Microcarrier System Market, By Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Vaccine Production

Therapeutic Protein Production

Cell and Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Other Applications

Microcarrier System Market, By End-User

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

· Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

· Academic and Research Institutes

· Cell Banks

Microcarrier System Regional Overview

Region-wise, North America accounted for the largest share of the Microcarriers System market in 2020. This can be mainly attributed to the rising R&D into biologics and gene therapies, technological advancements, and investments in cell-based research in this region. A similar trend has been noted in the Asia Pacific as well where research funding has been increasing as the region is increasing its R&D expenditure. For instance, China has established itself as a global leader in gene and cell therapy growth.

Microcarrier System Market, By Geography

· North America (US & Canada)

· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, & South Korea, & Rest of Asia-Pacific)

· LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of LAMEA)

Microcarrier System Market Competitor overview

· In November 2020, Researchers from Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, have developed a Gelatin-based microcarriers for large-scale cell production and expansion that offers higher yield and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional methods, and reduces steps required in the cell retrieval process.

Microcarrier System Market, Key Players

· Thermo Fisher Scientific

· Sartorius AG

· Danaher Corporation

· Corning

· Eppendorf AG

· BD

· Merck

· ChemoMetec

· CESCO Bioengineering

· HiMedia Laboratories

Microcarrier System Market Study Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5. Global Microcarrier System Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1. Consumables

5.2.1.1. Media

5.2.1.1.1. Sera/Serum-based Media

5.2.1.1.2. Serum-free Media

5.2.1.1.3. Other Media

5.2.1.2. Reagents

5.2.1.3. Microcarriers

5.2.1.3.1. Collagen-coated Microcarriers

5.2.1.3.2. Cationic Microcarriers

5.2.1.3.3. Protein-coated Microcarriers

5.2.1.3.4. Untreated Microcarriers

5.2.1.4. Other Microcarriers

5.2.2. Equipment

5.2.2.1. Bioreactors

5.2.2.1.1. Single-use Bioreactors

5.2.2.1.2. Stainless-steel Bioreactors

5.2.2.2. Culture Vessels

5.2.2.3. Filtration and Separation Equipment

5.2.2.4. Cell Counters

5.2.2.5. Other Equipment

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Biopharmaceutical Production

5.3.1.1. Vaccine Production

5.3.1.2. Therapeutic Protein Production

5.3.2. Cell and Gene Therapy

5.3.3. Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

5.3.4. Other Applications

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

5.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.4.2. Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

5.4.3. Academic and Research Institutes

5.4.4. Cell Banks

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America, Middle East and Africa

