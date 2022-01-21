Arkverse Metaverse Ecosystem for Animal Lovers Prepares for Launch

Arkverse, a blockchain-based metaverse ecosystem, is excited to announce that it will release its meta-bus game. The project was founded in 2022 with a unique play-to-earn model to build a metaverse ecosystem that focuses on animals. It also has a touch of adventure, ownership, and rewards.

Arkverse is created by animal lovers, for animal lovers. A primary objective is to create a world-first ecosystem that allows users to explore, design, and share content related to animals. Its open-world environment has a theme around animals, and participants will interact with it. The Arkverse model incorporates play-to-earn games that allow individuals to earn real money.

Arkverse is more than just a play-to-earn metaverse. Notably, it extends into developing the world's premiere virtual ecosystem. Users may immerse themselves in an exciting open world of creatures. In addition, they can learn about many environmental challenges. The initiative plans to empower people by contributing to animal rights organizations.

ARK Animal-based NFT

Arkverse seeks to create a close-knit community of animal lovers. To accomplish this, it intends to allow users to cooperate and share user-created material, hence supporting the metaverse's organic growth. The ecosystem integrates NFTs, governance tokens, and in-game economics to provide users with a structured, sustainable, and rewarding gaming loop.

Before introducing their Metaverse, Arkverse will launch a series of ARK NFTs. Each NFT series will have its tokenomics, which will be linked to its IDO and Metaverse. Arkverse will introduce the first Arkverse NFT series, consisting of 2,022 Tigers with considerable holder benefits, on February 1st, 2022. Further down the road, Arkverse intends to launch a 3D NFT.

Arkverse Tokenomics

The Arkverse is a multi-coin system with two separate tokens - $ARK and $Haven. The project will determine the exchange rate for the two tokens before the launch of their metaverse.

$ARK is the governance token for the Arkverse Treasury and DAO. On the other hand, $Haven is an in-game currency used in the metaverse for in-game transactions.

About $ARK token distribution, 30% of the total token supply goes to ecosystem rewards. 20% will go to the token sales, where the project will distribute tokens in purchase according to the lock-up schedule.

Metaverse development will take over 20% of the $ARK tokens. The amount allocated as a reward for team members who contributed to the early stage of the project is 10% of the total token supply. Meanwhile, the amount set aside for the animal monetary foundation is 5%. DAO's governance will determine both the donation method and amount. Meanwhile, advisors, partnerships, and marketing will all receive 5% and liquidity.

What is Next for Arkverse?

For the first quarter of 2022, the project plans to launch the pre-seed sale and a DEX listing. From there, the first NFT minting will go live involving the 12 Zodiac Animals series, followed by the opening of an NFT marketplace. There will then be a second and third minting of the 12 Zodiac Animal series, respectively.

The first minting for the ARK NFT Animal Lives Matter series will be for the second quarter. Then, there will be the revelation of concept art and core gameplay elements. Finally, the ARK NFT Animal Lives Matter series will be the second minting.

The third and fourth quarters will release the Arkverse Alpha version and governance, respectively. Finally, there will be an Arkverse open beta in 2023.

About Arkverse

Arkverse is a blockchain-based metaverse ecosystem built by and for animal lovers. Everyone in Arkverse is free to produce, distribute, and trade content to receive economic incentives. The project aims to become a leading P2E metaverse ecosystem for exploring, creating, and sharing animal-related content.

Official Links

Website: https://www.arkverse.games/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/arkverse

Medium: https://medium.com/@arkverseofficial/

Telegram: https://t.me/Arkverse_Announcements

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArkverseGames

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/ArkverseProject/

Junmo Sin info at arkverse.games