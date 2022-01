Hospital Acquired Infection Testing in America Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 15% CAGR through 2031

Medical tourism in Latin American countries provides and array of opportunities for the growth of hospital acquired infection testing industry.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR's Americas hospital acquired infection testing industry analysis predicts the market to attain a valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn by the end of the decade, which is more than 4X more than its worth at present. This research survey forecasts the market to expand at a significant CAGR of around 13% through 2031, with the U.S. slated to account for over 55% market share.The Demand of Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Market development during the forecast period.Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures):- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6592 Segments as per Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Industry ResearchBy TestMSRA Testing KitsMRSA Real-Time PCR Detection KitsMRSA Rapid Test KitsStaphylococcus aureus Detection KitsStaphylococcus aureus Latex Test KitsStaphylococcus aureus Assay Test KitsClostridium difficile Testing KitsClostridium difficile Detection PanelsClostridium difficile Immunoassay KitsHelicobacter pylori Testing KitsHelicobacter pylori Rapid Antigen Test KitsHelicobacter pylori IgG antibodies Test KitsRotavirus/ Adenovirus Real-time PCR KitsRSV RT-PCR Test KitRSV Ag Rapid Test KitsStrep A Rapid Testing KitsStrep B Rapid Testing KitsMononucleosis Testing KitsCalprotectin Test KitsModalityImmunoassay TestingPoint-of-care TestingBy SampleBloodNasal SwabsUrineStoolBy End UserHospitalsDiagnostic LaboratoriesCancer Research InstitutesSpecialty ClinicsHome Care SettingsThe latest industry analysis and survey on Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.Need More information about Report Methodology? Click here:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6592 Key Takeaways from Market StudyBy test, helicobacter pylori testing kits hold around 26.4% value share of the total Americas market.Based on modality, point-of-care testing is leading with 69% market share.By end user, diagnostic laboratories dominate the HAI testing market with a value share of 35%, while on the other hand, home care settings are expected to increase at a higher CAGR of 23%.By country, the U.S. dominates the Americas hospital acquired infection testing market with a value share of 58%.This report gives you access to decisive data such as:Demand of Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Market & Growth driversFactors limiting Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing market growthCurrent key trends of Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing MarketMarket Size of Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing and Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Sales projections for the coming yearsThe report also offers key trends of Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Market.Crucial insights in Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing market research report:Basic overview of the Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing, including market definition, classification, and applications.Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing across various industries.Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Market, buy now:- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6592 The Market insights of Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing MarketGuiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing market and offers solutionsAssessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprintsProvides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothlyHelping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peersOffers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing market .More Related Reports by Fact.MR on Healthcare Sector:Sterile Compounding Pharmacies Market :- https://www.factmr.com/report/sterile-compounding-pharmacies-market Testosterone Nasal Gels Market:- https://www.factmr.com/report/sterile-compounding-pharmacies-market Wireless Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market:- https://www.factmr.com/report/wireless-handheld-ultrasound-devices-market What is the Future Outlook for Immunoassay Testing?Immunoassay testing will continue to grow at a significant rate at a CAGR of 16.7% during the study period. Ability of diagnostic laboratories to manage high sample volume is a key factor fueling the growth of this segment.Further, diagnostic labs are well-equipped with advanced technological instruments that provide more accurate results. This is another factor that has had a positive impact on market growth.What is Restraining Demand for Hospital Acquired Infection Testing in the Americas?There are various barriers that service providers have to face while introducing new tests or kits in the market. One amongst these is stringent government regulations. Diagnostic kits that are developed by independent medical device manufacturers and sold to medical laboratories are subjected to strict regulatory guidelines and a lengthy FDA approval process.Moreover, tightening of regulatory grip of the FDA on certain home-grown diagnostic kits further threatens to put a stranglehold on the development and implementation of innovative diagnostics by clinical laboratories in the U.S.Browse More Reports by Fact.MR : - https://www.biospace.com/article/radiation-proctitis-treatment-market-to-grow-at-7-percent-cagr-high-demand-for-oral-treatment-options-boosts-growth-fact-mr/ Contact:US Sales Office :11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583E-Mail: sales@factmr.comCorporate Headquarter:Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesVisit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com