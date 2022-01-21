Image Analysis Software Market 2021 Size to reach $7,672.16 Million by 2028

Image Analysis Software Market to register 9.9% of CAGR by 2028 fuelled by Increasing demand for cloud-powered image analysis solutions

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Image Analysis Software Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Deployment Type, Image Dimension, and Industry Vertical,” the image analysis software market was valued at US$ 3,970.93 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7,672.16 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Size Value in - US$ 3,970.93 million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 7,672.16 million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 172

No. Tables - 88

No. of Charts & Figures - 82

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Deployment Type, and Industry Vertical

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Image analysis software market, often known as imagery analysis market, aids in the extraction of valuable data from pictures, mostly digital images, using digital image processing techniques. Image analysis tasks can range from as simple as scanning barcoded tags to as complex as facial recognition of a person. Computers are required to process vast volumes of data, jobs requiring complicated computing, and the extraction of quantitative data. When a computer or electrical equipment analyzes a picture to extract usable information, it is known as digital image analysis or computer image analysis. It incorporates pattern recognition, digital geometry, and signal processing into the domains of computer or machine vision and medical imaging

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Image Analysis Software Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has benefited the image analysis software market. Businesses face new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the development of remote work environments. The COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted the necessity of companies in various industries to adopt digital technologies and leverage the potential of image analysis software market solutions and services to optimize operations and costs, which will further increase ROI on IT tools. Further, the pandemic arrival in 2020 prompted a slew of challenges for global image analysis software market operations. Healthcare infrastructures in developed economies is collapsed due to the rising cases of COVID-19. Therefore, public healthcare emergency requires the government and market players to intervene and assist in the revival of image analysis software market operations and revenue through collaborative efforts of research and development initiatives undertaken to recover the losses during the forecast period. In addition, the increased investments bode well for the image analysis software market in the following years.

Growing Demand for Image Analysis-Enabled Security Applications and Products

Companies have started to see the potential for deriving resources from unstructured data. They can use photos or videos to create a unique and engaging consumer experience in retail, entertainment, insurance claims, and other industries. Image analysis is used to support an increasing number of corporate use cases. These practical applications of deep learning and image analysis result from advancements in machine learning algorithms, the availability of datasets, and the existence of robust technology with platforms that allow real-time processing. Many airports in the United States are upgrading their equipment to enable biometrics such as finger or iris scanning as an alternative security screening technique. Companies anticipate significantly increasing capacity by deploying image analysis technology to transfer passengers from arrival through security to their departure gate.

Image analysis software applications powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) redefine the automotive industry. It is now being used in the automobile manufacturing industry in design, supply chain, production, and post-production. Furthermore, AI and machine learning are being used in 'driving assistance' and 'driver risk assessment' systems, revolutionizingthe transportation industry. Artificial intelligence is also changing various aftermarket services, such as predictive maintenance and insurance. In the automobile business, machine learning has resulted in developing new intelligent products and improved working methods.

Finding forms, recognizing edges, reducing noise, counting objects, and generating statistics for texture analysis or picture quality are all examples of image analysis tasks. It is the quantitative or qualitative characterization of digital pictures in two dimensions (2D) or three dimensions (3D), wherein computer vision analyzes 2D pictures, while medical imaging analyzes 3D images. The image analysis software is widely used in the microscopes image analysis and study the scientific images. The image analysis software market growth is mainly driven by the vast adoption of the software in the healthcare and life science industry.

