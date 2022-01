Glass Fiber Automotive Composites Market will Reach Revenues Worth US$ 20 Billion by 2031

Composites have been used popularly in a range of internal and external automotive components to provide distinct structural and weight advantages.

Demand for glass fiber composites is projected to surge and reach a valuation of around US$ 11 Bn, with that for carbon composites is set to balloon at 12%.

Market Segmentation as per Automotive Composites Industry Research

By Fiber:
Glass Fiber Automotive Composites
Carbon Fiber Automotive Composites

By Resin:
Thermoset Automotive Composites
Thermoplastic Automotive Composites

By Manufacturing Process:
Compression Moulding
Injection Moulding
Resin Transfer Moulding (RTM)

By Application:
Exterior Automotive Composites
Interior Automotive Composites
Powertrain Automotive Composites
Chassis Automotive Composites

By Vehicle Type:
Automotive Composites for Non-electric Vehicles
Automotive Composites for Electric Vehicles Insights and outlook on Automotive Composites market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study. Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for automotive composites is projected to top a valuation of US$ 20 Bn by 2031.

Key factors driving sales of automotive composites are rising demand for lightweight materials in automotive, favourable emission control regulations, and surging sales of electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with a revenue share of 47% on account of the region having a large automotive industry.

Glass fiber composites account for around 75% of the overall market share for automotive composites.

Exterior application of automotive composite accounts for 55% in terms of revenue of the overall market.

Consumption Analysis of Automotive Composites

Start-ups and big automobile manufacturers are actively considering to incorporate carbon fiber composites in trucks and electric vehicles in the forthcoming years.

Apart from this, the adoption of advanced automotive composites has upped the current safety level, reduced the consumption of fuels. In addition, the adoption of automotive composites has helped automotive players to fill in more functional hardware, notably gadgets.Over the next few years, the market for automotive composites will witness a spate of innovations, with automotive powertrains providing a significant untapped area for growth. Advances in the composite market will offer OEMs better design freedom and function integration. 